Getz chosen to lead Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center

DECATUR — Retirement didn’t last long for former Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz.

Richland Community College announced Monday that Getz has been named as the commander of the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center.

“I look forward to the opportunity to train the future police and correctional officers in the state of Illinois. We want to build officers that are true public servants to all people in their community,” Getz said in a news release announcing the appointment.

The Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center is an Illinois Law Enforcement Training & Standards Board-certified law enforcement and corrections academy that attracts officers all of Illinois that is operated by RCC.

Getz replaces Tad Williams, who retired in October. Thomas Schneider, who served as acting commander in the interim, returns to his previous role as deputy commander position. Ed Culp serves as the director of training and Dennis Arnold serves as class coordinator.

“Given his superlative career at the Decatur Police Department, we are elated to employ Mr. Getz as Commander at MCLETC. Beyond his long-tenured and excellent work in local law enforcement, I am most impressed with Commander Getz’s straight forward approach to leadership, high integrity, and commitment to providing the best training atmosphere for peace officers and corrections officers in the entire State of Illinois,” said Cristobal Valdez, president of Richland Community College. “Through his service at Richland, Jim will continue to serve this community and positively affect the entire Law Enforcement and Corrections sectors in Illinois.”

Getz was a member of the Decatur Police Department for 22 years, serving as its chief 2016 to 2021. He retired in July 2021.In addition, he worked as a correctional officer with the Illinois Department of Corrections from 1995 to 1998.

Getz is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Springfield. He completed his basic law enforcement training at the Illinois State Police Academy in 1999, where he was also the class president. Getz also is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Class 271.

“With Commander Getz’s credentials he could easily lead any municipal, state, or federal agency, but instead he has chosen to accept the position of commander at MCLETC, which will allow him to mentor new officers from all over the state of Illinois, so that they are ready to serve and protect their communities,” Schneider said.

The program is currently training its 15th recruit class since opening in September 2017. Recruit Class 22-15, comprised of over 65 recruits from all over Illinois, will graduate from the 560-hour Basic Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, April 15.

