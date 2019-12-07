Girl, 14, injured when struck by vehicle in Mattoon

MATTOON -- A 14-year-old girl was critically injured after being stuck by a vehicle while walking her dog early Saturday evening in Mattoon.

Police Chief Jason Taylor said the collision occurred after 4:30 p.m. as the girl and her large dog were walking in the 2600 block of Dewitt Avenue.

"According to witnesses, the dog lunged and dragged her into the road," Taylor said.

The girl and her dog ended up in the path of a vehicle driven by an 85-year-old man, Taylor said. The driver was unable to avoid striking them, the police chief stated.

Taylor said the girl was airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment of injuries. He said the driver was not injured. Taylor said the dog was likely mortally injured, but he did not have updated information on the dog available.

The vicinity of the 2600 block of DeWitt was still closed to traffic after 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

