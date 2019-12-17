Giving made easy: Salvation Army, other Decatur organizations offer online giving options

Any mobile donations are sent to the Salvation Army chapter nearest to the donor's billing zip code.

“(Some people) don’t usually carry cash,” Karsten said. “So they know how it works.”

Karsten wanted to reassure donors that the money stays local. “But it is based on your zip code,” he said. “If you are from Florida and donate here, your money goes to Florida.”

Americans' dependence on physical cash to make purchases has declined over time, especially among people who make more than $75,000 per year, according to the Pew Research Center. The same survey found about 46% of Americans "don't really worry much" about leaving home without cash because of all their other payment options.

Nonprofits of all types have increased their focus on online fundraising in response, though campaigns that rely on spur-of-the-moment donations outside stores directly feel the effects of consumers' cashless lifestyle.

Some Decatur nonprofits, however, say they still see the bulk of their donations through low-tech means. Among those is Dove Inc., where Executive Director Tammy Wilcox said 90% of donations come from traditional mailings.