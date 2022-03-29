Going for Gold. Girl Scout beautifies James Millikin Homestead

DECATUR — Claire Peters said not that many people appreciate the atmosphere of the James Millikin Homestead or its connections to Millikin University and Decatur as a whole.

When the time came for Peters, 17, to choose a project for her Girl Scout Gold Award campaign, she decided to help bring attention to the homestead by beautifying the area.

“I’ve really only come back for the project but I love looking at the beautiful house and everything surrounding it,” said Peters, a senior at MacArthur High School and member of local Girl Scout Troop 3274. “I feel like it really connects the college to the community even if people don’t know about it.”

For over a year, Peters and board members of the James Millikin Homestead have been hard at work to create a memorial, log the different kinds of trees on the property and mount a new flag pole with brick pavers. The project was first brought to the board in November 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic limiting their functions.

Peters, who has been a Girl Scout for 12 years, said she first pitched her Gold Award project idea in April to replace the old flag pole but needed something extra to get it approved.

She later decided on a memorial slab that will include a paragraph written by her detailing the history of the homestead and a tree log that will include identifying characteristics and details of the surrounding shrubbery.

“The idea of the stone slab was just to give a brief history of the home where you don’t have to walk into the building or talk to anybody to learn more about what it is,” Peters said. “The tree log is to see if anybody, like Millikin students, would be interested in it for research purposes.”

The slab will be located near the driveway entrance to the homestead and the original steel gates, which were found in the basement, will be restored and put to use as a gateway entrance.

Equal to earning the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts, the Gold Award is the highest honor a Girl Scout can receive. In order to earn the award, scouts must use their skills to identify a community issue they care about and lead a project that makes a lasting impact toward it.

“Girl Scouts change the world and this is one way that they do it,” said Chloe Machula, program director of camping and events for the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois. “A lot of the girls who we talked to about their project are very passionate and have a vision in getting that leadership experience because they learn lifelong skills that they can apply in whatever path they take in the future.”

Douglas Warren, treasurer at the James Millikin Homestead, was the first person Peters spoke to during the proposal process and has been working with her to connect with people and businesses to get the word out about the project.

“I’ve been through every step of it and I’ve enjoyed it,” Warren said. “I tend to be at the homestead almost every day so people get a hold of me rather than her when they have an idea or concept so I’ve been very involved but it’s all been a labor of love.”

Warren said he was quite amazed when they started working on the project that people from the community were donating resources or their time to get certain aspects finished.

For example, the new flag pole was donated by Millikin University and the area it occupies was excavated and filled with gravel by local residents while the memorial slab was created in limestone by Adams Memorials in Charleston for a price they could not pass up.

Warren said they still need to plant bushes and flowers around the flagpole in time for the spring and will install the pavers, front gates, and memorial soon as well once the weather permits.

“Claire is really a sharp young lady and her parents are immensely supportive,” Warren said. “I want to do the right thing for the right purposes like helping someone get their business started and this has all been sort of a perfect storm in itself.”

Although she has seen plenty of people leave throughout her time in the Girl Scouts, Peters said she hopes to inspire younger Girl Scouts to reach the Gold Award and to not be intimidated or scared by how big a project can be or how long it will take.

“My troop used to be so much bigger and then it’s just kind of dwindled down as we’ve all gotten older and people didn’t want to do it anymore but I want to stick with it,” Peters said. “It’s hard because a lot of girls don’t stay this long but I want to show the younger girls that they can do this.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.