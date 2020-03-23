Goodwill expands online training during virus crisis

BLOOMINGTON —
The “Virtual Career Centers” will operate Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with career coaches available via telephone, email and video conferencing.
You have free articles remaining.
Career centers can provide information on unemployment claims, preparation of resumes, online job search techniques, free computer classes and training, and general employment support.
To contact a career coach:
- Bloomington Career Center: call 217-220-9445 or email Ursula.loercher@llgi.org
- Danville Career Center: 217-503-0456 or Janice.coleman@llgi.org
- Springfield Career Center: 217-303-9532 or Laura.kuhl@llgi.org, and 217-899-0717 or David.macdonna@llgi.org
- Quincy Career Center: 217-720-5272 or Lisbeth.lefler@llgi.org
Goodwill operates 15 retail operations and donation centers in Bloomington/Normal, Champaign, Chatham, Clinton, Effingham, Danville, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Litchfield, Quincy, Savoy, Springfield and Vandalia.