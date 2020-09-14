Gordon Voit to leave WAND Oct. 9

×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
Former Herald & Review Executive Sports Editor Mark Tupper and sports anchor Gordon Voit high-five at the WAND studios in Decatur in May 2018.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR — WAND-TV anchor and reporter Gordon Voit is leaving the station.
"As many of you know, my faith is my guide. It's really that simple," he said in a Facebook post on Monday.
"So when I say I am taking a step of faith and following this latest direction, I mean it: I'm actually not taking an other TV job, I am embarking on a new career altogether, using the skills I have gained over the past eight years," the post reads later.
Voit, a Wilmette native, joined the NBC affiliate in April 2016 after two years with
KXLF/KBZK in Butte-Bozeman, Montana. GALLERY: A look back at Decatur-area broadcast personalities
WAND executives
1953: Top administrative and operations personnel for WTVP for a meeting include: left to right, James C. Wulliman, chief engineer; Paul Taff, program director; Harold G. Cowgill, vice president of Prairie Television Company and general manager and W. L. Shellabarger, Prairie Television, owner.
H&R file photo
WSOY
Herald & Review, May 1998
Herald & Review, February 1990
Dick Westbrook
1972: Dick Westbrook, WAND-TV news director hosts "Eyewitness A.M."
H&R file photo
Herald & Review, May 1998
WSOY basketball broadcast
1938: Merrill Lindsay, center, WSOY general manager, announces basketball games. At right is Ben Elliot assisting with the sportscasts. Milburn Stuckwish, left, WSOY station supervisor, assisted with the sportscasts.
H&R file photo
1965
1965: During a talk show, Frank Bowman, right, relays a question to Leonard Dobson during the telephone question-answer segment at Midday. Dobson was coordinator of special education for Decatur Public Schools.
H&R file photo
WAND projection machine
1953: Films and slides to be telecast are handled by William Burley, projectionist. The film is projected onto a mirror and reflected into the camera, the machine at his right. Slides are projected from the machine at right which throws the image directly into the camera.
H&R file photo
Anita Norfleet
1971: Anita Norfleet, WSOY copywriter, listens to an old radio with earphones.
H&R file photo
WTVP Edwin Pianka, assistant chief engineer
1953: Edwin Pianka, assistant chief engineer, is checking a huge, complicated affair of a camera. Under normal circumstances the cameraman wears earphones to receive the latest word from the director who is housed in a background room.
H&R file photo
WTVP sales staff
1953: The WTPV sales staff checks over an account of a local advertiser. The staff, left to right, are John Crocker and Stephen French, account executives and Downey Hewey, commercial manager.
H&R file photo
WAND weatherman
1993: Bob Murray, WAND-TV's weather forecaster, talks about the new Doppler weather radar system to a studio audience. The new system will provide instant measurement of current weather conditions for the WAND viewing area.
H&R file photo
WSOY announcer
1955: Hank Haynes, WSOY announcer, at work.
H&R file photo
Ashonti Ford WAND
Ashonti Ford
Fultz, J.C. (James)
Fultz
Submitted photo
WSOY engineer
1955: WSOY engineer Jules Robinett dials a number on the control board and some 75 miles away WSEI, Effingham, goes on the air with no one but Robinett having anything to do with it.
H&R file photo
WSOY record library
1955: 7,000 records and transcriptions are available for WSOY programs, a far cry from the in-person orchestras that provided the music on predecessor WJBL in 1925. James Kelly, foreground, continuity chief and announcer auditions a record for use while program director Gene Dorsey selects a transcription for a record show.
H&R file photo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.