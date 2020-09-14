Gordon Voit to leave WAND Oct. 9

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — WAND-TV anchor and reporter Gordon Voit is leaving the station.

"As many of you know, my faith is my guide. It's really that simple," he said in a Facebook post on Monday.

"So when I say I am taking a step of faith and following this latest direction, I mean it: I'm actually not taking an other TV job, I am embarking on a new career altogether, using the skills I have gained over the past eight years," the post reads later.

His last day is Oct. 9.

Voit, a Wilmette native, joined the NBC affiliate in April 2016 after two years with KXLF/KBZK in Butte-Bozeman, Montana.

Read the post here:

