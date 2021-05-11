Got junk? Decatur's first cleanup date of season is Wednesday

DECATUR — The city of Decatur's first City-wide cleanup event is set for 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot.
Residents will be allowed to dispose of large items for no charge. Items must be placed in roll off bins within the parking lot. Face coverings and proof of Decatur residency are required.
Items can include old furniture, mattresses, and household items. No electronics, paint or yard waste will be allowed.
The city is partnering with Waste Management for the cleanups. Other cleanup dates are Thursday, Sept. 9, from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Scott Perry
Local News Editor
Deputy night editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
