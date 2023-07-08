DECATUR — As a nonagenarian, Lake Decatur got some work done.

The $92 million dredging of the lake, started in 2014 and completed in 2018, was both cosmetic — clearing it of sediment that quite literally muddied the waters — and functional, restoring capacity that had been lost over several decades and made the city more susceptible to droughts.

“The ‘drought of the century’ happened more than once,” Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said of the need for the dredging project, which was the largest public works project the city has ever undertaken.

Moore Wolfe recalled that “you could walk across the lake in a lot of places” during the drought of 1988. Another in 2012 led city officials to impose the most severe water restrictions in Decatur history, including a prohibition on residents washing their cars or mowing their lawns.

The dredge successfully removed nearly 7,000 acre feet of sediment from the basin of the lake, increasing water storage by 30% and deepening it by six feet in some places.

“We've done all we can physically to the lake to make it as deep and as large as possible to store water due to dredging,” said water production manager Keith Alexander. “But dredging comes at a huge financial cost. The city issued numerous 20-year bonds to pay for all of that dredging … let alone paying the interest.”

As the lake marks its centennial, protecting that investment has become a paramount priority for city leaders. In fact, creating a coordinated plan for Lake Decatur management is among the seven strategic goals explicitly laid out by the Decatur City Council.

With a May 2021 city-commissioned report finding that more than $1 million worth of sediment seeps into the lake every year, a rate that would result in the loss of all dredge storage gains in less than a half-century, city staff and outside watershed consultants on retainer have laid the groundwork for a “much more proactive” approach to watershed management and protection.

“So what I've called it is that we're currently doing a supercharged effort,” Alexander said. “It is astronomically larger in terms of dollars that the city is willing to commit and the staff time that the city is willing to commit to forward these watershed conservation efforts.”

This approach, city leaders hope, will negate the need for further large-scale dredging projects in the future while protecting the water quality and ensuring that ample supply remains for customers and as a tool for economic development.

What's the plan?

In February 2020, the city entered into an agreement with Springfield-based Northwater Consulting for planning and implementation of a long-term strategy to reduce the runoff of nitrates and buildup of sediment into the lake.

In addition to setting up monitors for sedimentation and nutrients along key points of the watershed, the plan includes payments to farmers for implementing practices that reduce runoff, such as planting cover crops.

So far, more than $1.8 million has been authorized by the council for Northwater's work. Much of it has been formulating and implementing the plan for the watershed and applying for grants to defray the cost.

In April, the city was awarded a $9.8 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that will help fund conservation efforts of private landowners who are not currently enrolled in other government cost share programs and where the greatest sediment and nutrient loads flowing into the lake are originating.

The lake’s watershed stretches 925 square miles across parts of seven counties in east-central Illinois, which necessitates working with stakeholders who are within the watershed but outside the city's jurisdiction. This most notably includes farmers who use nitrates and phosphates to fertilize their crops.

"Approximately 82% of (the watershed area) is nothing but corn and soybean fields," Alexander said. "That's a huge amount of landmass to try and manage voluntarily because the city has literally no authority to go much beyond its corporate borders in terms of mandating or requiring certain land activities to occur."

Other portions of the plan includes projects like installing floating wetlands, large-scale wetland development on city-owned property near the lake and reconnecting streams with their natural floodplains.

Some of these efforts are being funded through a $150,000 state grant.

The city estimated in 2021 that at least $20 million would need to be spent on watershed management efforts intended to protect the city's dredging investment. The estimate is believed to have grown in the convening years.

But grant funds are expected to offset at least some of that cost.

Alexander said that the investment is worth it — and beats the alternative.

"We're talking about spending like $20 million, $25 million, $30 million over the next five or 10 years on our watershed effort," Alexander said. "And you would think that that's a lot of money. But it also is a lot more money to gain additional water supply or improve the technology here at the water treatment plant."

Ensuring supply

Lake Decatur, a 2,800-acre reservoir built 100 years ago at the behest of companies like A.E. Staley and Archer-Daniels-Midland that have water-intensive industrial processes, remains an economic driver.

City officials say the water supply is party of why companies find Decatur an attractive place to locate. For that reason, it is crucial to ensure lake levels never get so low that restrictions are placed on businesses.

Beyond being more proactive in managing the lake's watershed, the city is looking to shore up its reserves.

Last year, the city approved nearly $400,000 to explore improvements to the DeWitt County well fields used as a major emergency source of water. The city purchased the property during the drought of 1988.

The city has only drawn water from that source six times, most recently for a 75-day period in 2012. But if recommendations are implemented, it could reduce the city's supplemental water shortage by about 20%.

The city has also entered into agreements to explore viable sources located downstream from the Lake Decatur dam, including the sand and gravel pit previously owned by Vulcan Materials Company and Lake Tokorozawa.