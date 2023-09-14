DECATUR — Michael Burkham has announced his candidacy for Macon County coroner.

Burkham, who is running as a Republican, cites his years of service in the emergency services sector and community involvement among his qualification for the job.

Burkham spent four decades with the Decatur Ambulance Service, a company his parents started in 1959, working as a paramedic and eventually its director.

In addition, he spent more than two decades as a volunteer with the Mount Zion Fire Protection District.

Michael Day, the current coroner, has announced he is not seeking reelection to the position he has held for 30 years.

Burkham, a lifelong Macon County resident, also is vice president of the Tyler Yount Foundation. The foundation was created in 2013 by Burkham and his wife, Kathy, after her son lost his battle with addiction.

In 2015, the foundation received certification for overdose awareness and started the Emergency Overdose Responder Program. Since then, more than 500 individuals, including law enforcement officers, firefighters, corrections officers, probation officers, and those affected by addiction and their families, have been trained to administer naloxone during overdose emergencies.

The filing period for candidates seeking to appear on the March 19 primary election ballot is Nov. 27 through Dec. 4.

