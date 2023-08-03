SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Board is apparently no closer to restoring the county’s dive team after a committee failed to come up with a recommendation on Thursday.

Public Safety Committee Chairman Don Tate, R-Stewardson, opened the committee’s meeting by advising members of the public he didn’t know anything about the state of the dive team issue. Tate said he hadn’t heard from County Board Chairman Robert “Bobby” Orman, R-Windsor, about the dive team after all members resigned at a special board meeting called to discuss the issue last month.

The dive team subject dominated the public comments for around 30 minutes at the top of the meeting. When the committee reached the agenda item “Discussion on how to proceed with the Dive Team and Rescue Squad,” Tate announced they would be moving on to the next item, saying all that could be said had already been discussed during public comment.

Every member of the Shelby County Dive Team resigned on July 18 after board member Sonny Ross, R-Windsor, refused calls to step down from the committee. The dive team and some members of the public sought Ross’ resignation after he issued a “stand down” order to former commander Austin Pritchard earlier in July, demanding the team “cease any and all operations until further notice.”

At the time, Ross told the Herald & Review he “had no choice” but to shut the team down over questions about it formation and whether it had insurance coverage. But some continue to question the validity of Ross’ original stand down order.

Multiple Public Safety Committee members, including Tate and Julie Edwards, R-Shelbyville, told members of the public on Thursday they were unsure of Ross’ legal authority to shut down the team without consideration from the full board.

Edwards directed citizens to contact the state’s attorney’s office with questions about the stand down order’s validity, saying that was “the best” she could do.

Teresa Boehm of Shelbyville, the board's lone Democrat, said she had attempted to reach out to Orman via text about the dive team multiple times in recent weeks but had received no response.

Orman, who is not a member of the Public Safety Committee, was not present at Thursday’s meeting.

“As a board member, I feel like something needs to be done,” Boehm said. Tate and Edwards said they agreed.

Later in the meeting, Ross and some other committee members were jeered by the audience during a lengthy and spirited discussion on an administrator role within the animal control department.

The Shelby County Board's next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in the Shelby County Courthouse.

