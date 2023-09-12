SHELBYVILLE — "Don't sell the farm" is more than an idiom in Shelby County.

It was the overwhelming message delivered loudly and clearly Monday evening by a standing-room only crowd to the Shelby County Board's Farm committee as they considered advancing a resolution that would authorize the sale of farmland that's been in county hands for more than a century.

The nearly hour of public comment was persuasive — at least temporarily — as the five-member committee unanimously voted to table the resolution.

The action puts a pause on a debate that has sparked anger in division in the county of about 20,000 people, where many have advocated for the county to keep leasing the land while others insist that the long-held practice is actually unconstitutional.

It is just one of several controversies that have made the public comment periods of county board meetings routinely raucous this year, with those in attendance trading barbs with board members on issues ranging from the farm to the county's dive team and allegations of a "toxic" work environment at the Shelby County Courthouse.

But Monday was about the farm, which includes 197 tillable acres, but spans roughly 240 acres because of a cemetery also on the property. Known as "the poor farm" for its original use providing food for the county's impoverished residents, it was leased from the 1950s until about three years ago, when questions about the property began to arise.

Under the proposed resolution, drafted by board member Jeremy Williams, R-Shelbyville, the farm would be sold as two separate parcels via sealed bid process. The starting bids would be $8,000 and $6,500 per acre.

Though Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation earlier this year that clarifies that counties, with some restrictions, can lease publicly-owned farmland, opponents of the farm claim that Shelby County's fails to provide a specific "public purpose" that is required under the new law.

There are at least two dozen other Illinois counties that currently cash rent or lease their farmland. And the Illinois Attorney General’s Office has not released a formal opinion on the Shelby County debate, taken action against the county or suggested continued farming would be unconstitutional.

"So when you look at that, it makes me wonder why is the urgency to all of a sudden revisit this?" asked Shelbyville resident Clay Miller. "If you look at the local people, no one has an issue with this."

There is enough gray to keep the controversy brewing, however.

But for nearly all who showed up Monday, it was a clear-cut issue. Many rhetorically asked "what's the rush?" if no state-level action is pending.

And if the county is to consider selling the farm, it should be put to voters via a referendum, many said.

"What you're contemplating is wrong on every level," Shelby County resident Liz Schafer told the committee. "And you should vote no and, at the very least, you should table all this nonsense until you have a chance to put it on a ballot and have a referendum of all the people who weren't able to be here tonight for whatever reason and see what they want done with their county farm — because it is theirs, it's not yours."

Attendees, many farmers or claiming ties to the county farmland, also said that any sale could potentially be short-sighted given the annual revenue it generates and the prospect of future property value appreciation.

Shelbyville resident Regina Hilbert, whose family farmed for several generations in Montgomery County, said she was brought up with the mantra that no matter what, "you just don’t sell the farm."

"The idea that you want to sell farm ground to me is laughable," Hilbert said. "And I really feel like if so many other counties are doing this and it’s obviously legal, you as a county board should be fighting like hell to keep it instead of jumping at a chance to sell it."

Bennie Lawson spent the first 10 years of his life living on the farm. Beyond its monetary value to the county, he said it is a key part of its history that must be preserved for future generations.

"We need to do stuff out there at the county farm without selling," Lawson said. "As a lot of these people have mentioned, we make money off that farm… But the history of that place is part of the history of Shelby County. Are we going to lose it?"

Once public comment ended, the committee moved to discuss the resolution.

Committee chairwoman Carol Cole, R-Shelbyville, immediately motioned to table it, which was seconded by board member Health McCormick, R-Shumway. The motion somewhat surprisingly passed unanimously and the meeting quickly adjourned with no other action being taken.

Cole told Herald & Review after the meeting that she "didn't expect all five votes" to table, but was nevertheless happy with the result as it "gives us time to decide really what we need to do."

"This was a rush deal," Cole said of the effort to consider the resolution.

Defying protocol, Monday's meeting was not called by Cole, the chairwoman, but instead by fellow board member Williams.

And confusion ensued over the time and location of the meeting.

The initial time and place was 8 a.m. Monday morning at the Lion's Club building. But it ended up being Monday evening at the courthouse.

Williams told Herald & Review after the meeting that he "will stand up and take full responsibility for that," saying that the Monday morning time was not in compliance with the 48-hour public notice required for a meeting.

"In order to come into compliance with the law, I made the necessary legal adjustment," Williams said.

Still, that wasn't even clear as the state's Open Meetings Act requires that an agenda "be posted at the principal office of the public body and at the location where the meeting is to be held" in addition to being posted on its website.

The revised notice came on Saturday, when the Shelby County Courthouse is closed to the public, thus not allowing access to the list of public meeting.

And as of Monday evening, no agendas on Shelby County's website refers to the accurate date of the meeting, with only the original 8 a.m. posted and an apparently erroneous Tuesday date.

Williams, asked why he voted to table his resolution, said that "it might be the best decision for the time."

"It's important in a representative republic, a democracy, to listen to the people," he said.

The path forward for the resolution was not immediately clear. The full county board will meet for its scheduled monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14.

McCormick after the meeting echoed a lot of the comments from earlier in justifying his vote to table: "It shouldn't be rushed."

"I think it's a great county asset and I would hate to sell it without pursuing all our avenues," McCormick said. "My number one thing is I don't want to be talking about this at every meeting. I want to come up with a resolution that's good for the county (so) that we can move on because I feel like this farm thing has been an agenda item for two years."

"There's other things to be working on," he said.

