DECATUR — Per an ongoing survey being conducted by city officials, a majority of Decatur residents have said they believe there are too many businesses with video gaming in the city.

Eighty-four percent of the over 800 respondents object to the proliferation of gaming establishments. While the city raked in over $2 million in tax revenue from video gaming terminals in 2022, some council members think it’s time to crack down on video gaming regulation.

But local business owners are already speaking out against proposed changes.

Nearly a dozen representatives of area businesses and organizations — with many more of their supporters in the audience — spoke out against proposed amendments to Decatur’s alcoholic liquor code during a city council meeting on Tuesday.

The amendments include requiring establishments like restaurants that offer video gaming (and are not exclusively gaming parlors) to prove that at least 40% of their revenue comes from sources other than video gaming; creating a new video gaming class on top of normal liquor licenses, effectively increasing the total license fees for establishments that have video gaming; and capping the total number of video gaming licenses approved.

The code changes are intended to potentially reduce the number of video gaming establishments in the city over time, according to a memo from City Manager Scot Wrighton to the mayor and city council.

But opponents said restrictions on gaming could also end up harming the community and sending tax revenue elsewhere.

“People are going to gamble whether they go to other places or not,” said Allan Jackson, American Legion Post 105 commander. “Stop trying to legalize morality. That is not the role of the city council.”

“The class A licenses are a real problem if we have to have this 40% threshold of outside revenue beyond gaming,” said Mark Allen, owner of Lindy Lu's Pizza and Gaming and Lu Lu's establishments in Decatur. People are not drinking in bars. They just aren't. Everybody's scared to death of getting DUIs. So that has made our bar revenue decline substantially. We cannot stay open if that 40% threshold is maintained.”

The debate even encouraged one former council member to return to council chambers, albeit on a different side of the room.

“Gaming is not the bad guy here,” said Rodney Walker, entrepreneur and former councilman. “We cannot just continue to jack up the fees every time there is a shortage, especially on traditional local restaurants who actually invest in our city.”

Wrighton later clarified that the proposed changes are not motivated by any shortage of city funds. Income from gaming makes up a small percentage of the city’s general revenue, though the overall number is not insignificant.

According to the Illinois Gaming Board, there were 89 establishments and 519 video gaming terminals in Decatur as of April, the second-highest of any city in the state. Those machines brought in nearly $46 million in revenue in 2022, $2.3 million of which ended up with the city.

The city council approved a six-month moratorium on the issuance of new video gaming licenses in January amid ongoing concerns of the proliferation of gaming parlors in the city. That moratorium is set to expire mid-July.

Council members on Tuesday didn’t take action on any of the proposed code changes, which were drafted by city staff. The amendments were listed on the agenda as a “discussion only” item so council members could receive feedback and prepare for an actual vote at the July 17 meeting.

Members’ responses to fee increases were mixed, though most were in support of implementing caps on the number of video gaming licenses issued to local businesses.

“Slot machines are not an investment for citizens. Given that Decatur is one of the poorest cities in Illinois, it is reasonable to assume that a large amount of gambling revenue is from poor individuals that may live in blighted neighborhoods,” said Councilman David Horn. “The per capita gambling loss is $679 per resident. The city council can shrink the negative impact of gambling by capping the number of gambling licenses it issues and requiring that at least 50% of establishments revenue comes from other sources of income.”

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said previous council members made a mistake in not taking extra precaution to avoid the proliferation of gaming parlors when legalizing video gaming in the city.

“We were doing it to help the taverns and the restaurants that were struggling, not just with people not being able to smoke inside anymore. But we were coming out of a recession, there were a lot of things going on,” Moore Wolfe said. “But we were trying to help those businesses flourish. We didn't understand everything that was going to happen. We probably would have had different rules in the beginning not to allow the parlor type things to happen.”

“We made mistakes. We did. We screwed up.”

Ultimately, Moore Wolfe and council members agreed they wanted more time to discuss the issue. Multiple members expressed a desire to extend the six-month moratorium, but because the moratorium extension was not on Tuesday’s agenda, it could not be voted on.

Councilwoman Lisa Gregory requested it be placed on the agenda for the July 17 regular meeting.

Close The very first recorded downstate flight in Illinois took place in 1910 in Decatur, just seven years after the Wright Brothers had first flown their way into history. Today, the Decatur Airport, described by local aviation enthusiast Dr. Stephen Huss as the community's "front door" welcomes visitors from across the world daily. It celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2021 with a very successful air show. Decatur was the original home of the Decatur Staley's, now the Chicago Bears. The football team originated in 1919. Two years later they relocated to Chicago, changing the name to the Bears by 1922. Decatur is home to three breweries. Although somewhat new to the community, the establishments, including Decatur Brew Works, Door 4 Brewing Company and Golden Fox Brewing, have already made a mark in the microbrew scene. The bicycle trails run through the west side of Decatur, from Rock Springs Conservation Area through Fairview Park, across Stevens Creek and through the historic areas. Although the bicycle represents the 12-miles worth of trails, walkers and runners are also welcome along the park district’s trail system. Located in the heart of the city, Lake Decatur is the source of much enjoyment. Lake Decatur includes 30 miles of shoreline, from which many people take time to fish, enjoy the wildlife, watch the annual fireworks or just relax — activities they also can enjoy from the comforts of a bo Krekel’s burgers are a must-have for visitors and Central Illinois natives when they find their way back to Decatur. With four Decatur locations, as well as other restaurants in Macon, Mount Zion, Pawnee and Springfield, the award-winning burger has been an iconic meal since its introduction in 1949. A new attraction to the city is the giant butterfly wings painted on the south side of the Decatur Civic Center. The painting was designed by Kelsey Montague, who has completed 300 similar pieces around the globe. Students at Decatur's Dennis School also spearheaded the effort to make the monarch butterfly the state insect. The city is surrounded by corn fields, which feeds the community's grain processing plants, which, in turn, help feed the world. Decatur resident Robert R. Montgomery invented the first wire-screen swatter in 1900. Central Park's fountains, which has included 10 Gallon Lil, the M.L. Harry Memorial Fountain, and a memorial fountain, have been placed prominently in the center of the park for decades. The most recent rendition was dedicated 20 years ago. It is a popular backdrop for homecoming, prom, wedding and other memorable photos. Decatur’s golf courses offers stay-and-play packages, allowing golfers to play multiple rounds of golf, thus remaining in Decatur to patronize its various businesses, including hotels and restaurants. In the past, tournaments were hosted at area golf courses. The ice cream cone represents the Mr. Softee food truck that can be found at various Decatur activities. “Mr. Softee comes down here almost all summer long and goes to all of our different events,” Hammel said. The Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial, located along the Sangamon River in Macon County, marks the approximate location of Abraham Lincoln’s first home in Illinois. It is one of many locations in the community that lay claim to a connection to the 16th president. There are 16 Wayside Exhibits throughout the city with information about those connections. Decatur is known as the soybean capital of the world. The versatile pod is used in oils, tofu, animal feed and other foods. The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater has brought music fans from all over to enjoy a show on the shore of Lake Decatur. The music began in 2019. After a forced break in 2020 because of COVID, the 2021 summer concert season returned with international, national and local acts taking the stage once again. Meanwhile, the Central Park stage plays plays host to its fair share of acts, including the Decatur Municipal Band on Monday nights during the summer. Decatur has talented performers gracing the local stages on many weekends. “We have a lot of great theatrical groups,” Hammel said. Theatre 7, Decatur Underground Theater, Mid-Summer Moon Productions and Millikin University provide shows at various venues, including the Decatur Civic Center, Richland Community College and Lincoln Theater. The Farm Progress Show brings the international agriculture business to Decatur every two years. In 2005, Progress City, on the campus of Richland Community College, hosted the first show at its permanent biennial location. Decatur commuters understand the train’s importance to the mural. Three of the country's seven major Class I railroads run through Decatur, which puts it in a unique position. As they have in the past, these railroads and Midwest Inland Port form a multifaceted transportation hub capable of delivering the goods for Central Illinois and the world. “But it could be all the trains that drive everybody crazy,” Hammel said. The iconic symbol of Decatur is found throughout the city and beyond, including its likeness on ornaments and other decorations. The house was constructed in 1896 at the intersection of Main and Main Streets as a transfer point for electric streetcar riders. The 160-ton structure was moved in November 1962 to the east side of Central Park. The story behind the Decatur Transfer House mural Decatur’s Transfer House is a work of art. 