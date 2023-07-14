DECATUR — The quick thinking of seven correctional officers and a nurse helped to save the life of a Macon County Jail inmate.

Sheriff Jim Root told the Macon County Board Board on Thrusday that Correctional Officers Jacob Feser, Bradley Jackson, Bronson Dotson, Jackson Whitlock, Zach Bond and Clinton Keller were on hand when the jail received word that a combative suspect who had been pepper-sprayed was being brought in.

The inmate was searched and escorted by Feser and Davis to the back to be dressed in a jail uniform when he fainted and ultimately became unresponsive. Nurse Emily Krohn was called and administered the jail-issued Narcan while 911 was called for an ambulance. The other officers assisted during the situation by ensuring the inmate's airway was maintained and by providing security for Krohn.

“The inmate was transported to (HSHS) St. Mary's Hospital and life-saving measures were taken to stabilize him,” Root said. “Talking with hospital staff, they believe that the quick thinking and sound judgment of all involved ultimately contributed to saving the inmate's life.”

The officers received a standing ovation as Root handed out the Life Saving Awards.

In other business, the board approved several resolutions to increase appropriations for the Starting Point program of the Macon County Health Department that will fund a variety of services, from help for seniors with dementia to reducing social isolation. Board member Linda Little read each resolution separately and after all of them were unanimously approved, she said, “These will all help cover expenses for a fabulous service that our health department is able to provide.”

The board approved the appointment of Michael Sams to the Board of Trustees for the Macon County Conservation District and the hiring of Craig Shonkwiler as county engineer. Shonkwiler's hiring has been “a long time coming,” said board Chairman Kevin Greenfield.

“He will definitely be an asset to Macon County,” he said after the board approved the resolution.

Sandemac Kennel Club donated a bite suit to the Macon County Sheriff's Department for use in K9 training, which the board approved.

Tammy Schneider, director of Macon County Emergency Management Agency, showed the board videos from the recently acquired drones, which will be used for search and rescue and for law enforcement in cooperation with the sheriff's department. Two people have already completed training for pilot's licenses to operate the drones and two more are in training. As soon as the operating policy is complete and has been approved by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office, she said, the drones can be put into service.