DECATUR — Macon County Coroner Michael Day has announced plans to retire at the end of his current term, which expires on Nov. 30, 2024.

“He's been in office for 30 years,” Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield said. “He's revered by Republicans and Democrats alike, and I've never run across anybody in Macon County who had a bad word to say of this man.”

Day said during Thursday's meeting that he made the decision after much thought and consideration and after consulting his family.

“This was not an easy decision to make,” Day said. “When I took this office in December of 1994, I made a commitment to advance this office in terms of its investigative capabilities, improvement of the interaction with other agencies the coroner routinely deals with and to expand the human services to those families in need.”

He thanked the other agencies he has worked with, his staff and his family, and quipped that he told his wife he doesn't know what he's going to do with his time after retirement. Her response, he said with a chuckle, was “chilling.”

“She said, 'Don't worry about it. I'll take care of it,'” he said, as the board members and audience laughed.

Photos: Notable Deaths in 2023 Harry Belafonte Raquel Welch David Crosby Lance Reddick Richard Belzer Cindy Williams Lisa Marie Presley Gordon Lightfoot Jeff Beck Bobby Caldwell Gary Rossington Wayne Shorter Jerry Springer Robert Blake Willis Reed Michael Lerner Tom Sizemore Charles Kimbrough Chaim Topol Len Goodman Tim McCarver Billy Packer Barry Humphries Burt Bacharach Stella Stevens Annie Wersching Dave Hollis David Jude Jolicoeur Barrett Strong Lloyd Morrisett Robbie Knievel Gina Lollobrigida Lynette Hardaway ("Diamond") Adam Rich Bobby Hull Charles White Jerry Richardson Sister André Tatjana Patitz Russell Banks Cardinal George Pell Ken Block Walter Cunningham Anton Walkes Pat Schroeder Seymour Stein Klaus Teuber Ginnie Newhart Vida Blue Martin Amis Doyle Brunson Hodding Carter III Jacklyn Zeman Jim Brown Tina Turner Ray Stevenson John Beasley Cynthia Weil Astrud Gilberto The Iron Sheik Pat Robertson Tori Bowie Ted Kaczynski Treat Williams Silvio Berlusconi Daniel Ellsberg Sheldon Harnick John Goodenough Christine King Farris Alan Arkin Julian Sands