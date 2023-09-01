DECATUR — The race for Macon County state’s attorney is kicking off.

Decatur Attorney Diane Couri, who was born and raised in Macon County, announced she’s running for the Republican nomination for state’s attorney on Friday.

The seat is currently held by Republican Scott Rueter, who told the Herald & Review he won’t be running in 2024.

“It is not my intention to run again,” Rueter said.

In a news release from her campaign, Couri said she’s “grounded in faith” and focused on making Macon County a place “where her children and all residents feel safe.”

"I have always believed that our community has endless potential, and I am excited to take the next step in serving its residents as Macon County state's attorney," Couri said. "My vision is to create an environment that is safe and just for all. I look forward to bringing innovative ideas, grit, and victim-centered prosecution to the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office."

Couri has experience prosecuting felony cases and working in the private center, according to her campaign announcement.

She also has a few key endorsements already under her belt.

“I support Diane Couri for the office of State’s Attorney because I believe she is willing to fight for the rights of people while holding criminals responsible for their crimes,” said Macon County Sheriff Jim Root in a statement included in Couri’s announcement. “She is experienced and can lead this office with the challenges of today and into the future.”

Couri also has endorsements from retired Macon County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ed Culp and current Macon County Sheriff Deputy Chief Matt Jedlicka.

Rueter said he is not making any endorsements at this time.

Couri is the only candidate to announce a 2024 campaign for state’s attorney, but there’s still time for candidates to announce before the candidate filing period of Nov. 27 through Dec. 4.

The primary election is March 19.

