DECATUR – Nearly a dozen local business owners spoke out against proposed amendments to Decatur’s alcoholic liquor code during a city council meeting on Tuesday.

The proposed amendments were intended to limit the expansion of video gaming in the city and, potentially, to reduce the number of video gaming establishments in the city over time, per a memo from City Manager Scot Wrighton to the mayor and city council.

The amendments followed results of a city survey conducted earlier this month, showing 85% of respondents saying they believe there are too many businesses with video gaming in Decatur.

But business owners and representatives of other area organizations on Tuesday said restrictions on gaming could end up harming the community and sending tax revenue elsewhere.

“People are going to gamble whether they go to other places or not,” said Allan Jackson, American Legion Post 105 commander. “Stop trying to legalize morality. That is not the role of the city council.”

According to the Illinois Gaming Board, there were 89 establishments and 519 video gaming terminals in Decatur as of April, the second-highest of any city in the state. Those machines brought in nearly $46 million in revenue in 2022, $2.3 million of which ended up with the city.

Council members on Tuesday didn’t take any action on the alcohol code; the amendments were listed on the agenda as a “discussion only” item so council members could receive feedback and prepare for an actual vote at the July 17 meeting.

Council members’ responses to fee increases were mixed, though most were in support of implementing caps on the number of video gaming licenses issued to local businesses.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said previous council members made a mistake in not taking extra precaution to avoid the proliferation of gaming parlors when legalizing video gaming in the city.

“We were doing it to help the taverns and the restaurants that were struggling, not just with people not being able to smoke inside anymore. But we were coming out of a recession, there were a lot of things going on,” Moore Wolfe said. “But we were trying to help those businesses flourish. We didn't understand everything that was going to happen. We probably would have had different rules in the beginning not to allow the parlor type things to happen.”

“We made mistakes. We did. We screwed up.”

Ultimately, Wolfe and council members agreed they wanted more time to discuss the issue. Multiple members expressed a desire to extend the six-month moratorium on the issuance of new video gaming licenses that the council passed in January. That moratorium is set to expire mid-July.

Because the moratorium extension was not on Tuesday’s agenda, members could not vote on it. Councilwoman Lisa Gregory requested it be placed on the agenda for the July 17 regular meeting.

Photos: Naming ceremony of Preston Jackson Park