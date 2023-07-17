DECATUR — Soy City ranks fifth in the state in total number of establishments with video gaming at 89. It is second in total number of machines at 519.

That's enough, at least for now, the Decatur City Council decided Monday.

In a unanimous vote, the council voted to extend its moratorium on issuing new video gaming licenses through the end of the year.

This pause, first put in place in January, was meant to be a placeholder as staff worked on more comprehensive ordinances to close loopholes in the city's alcoholic beverage code that are being abused by some business owners to add video gaming.

The moratorium would have expired without council action.

Its extension comes after a robust council discussion last month following the results of a survey, which found that 84% of more than 800 respondents objected to the proliferation of gaming establishments.

However, local business owners sprang up in opposition to changes. Allan Jackson, an American Legion Post 105 commander who also spoke last month, said that the results of a survey with such a small sample size could not truly reflect the thoughts of the community. If there are changes, he urged the city to work with business owners.

"We need to work through this together," Jackson told councilmembers. "And again, I think it needs to be done as a team, as shareholders, so that way you get buy-in from the folks that it is truly affecting."

Possible amendments that have been floated include requiring establishments like restaurants that offer video gaming to prove that at least 40% of their revenue comes from sources other than video gaming.

Another would create a new video gaming class on top of normal liquor licenses, effectively increasing the total license fees for establishments that have video gaming. Another would cap the total number of video gaming licenses approved.

The code changes are intended to potentially reduce the number of video gaming establishments in the city over time, according to a memo from City Manager Scot Wrighton to the mayor and city council.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, however, said last month's video gaming discussion was simply "to get us talking and thinking about" possible changes and that the extension of the moratorium reflects that.

Though Moore Wolfe and most council members appeared keen to reign in video gaming, it was clear that agreement on a path forward hasn't been reached.

"I'm not sure that we have consensus among this council," said Councilwoman Lisa Gregory. "So we will continue the conversation. And for now, we have a moratorium. So, in essence, it's a cap on any more growth. So that's where we stand today."

"The residents of Decatur absolutely want fewer gambling establishments," added Councilman David Horn. "And over the next six months or less, we should as a city council heed the advice of the residents."

New fire trucks, buses approved

In other news, the council approved the purchase of three new fire engines and the five new hybrid buses.

The new fire engines, with a $2.33 million price tag, will replace two 2007 pumpers and a 2009 pumper, which have "all have excessive engine hours on them due to their age and their increased call volume," per a memo to the mayor and city council.

Wrighton told council members it was important to lock in pricing now, saying that waiting any longer would cost the city more in the long run and increase delivery time to three years. The city anticipates it will have the new trucks by late 2025.

Per the ordinance, the city has authority to secure debt financing for the purchase up to the approved amount at an interest rate of no greater than 6.5%.

The council also authorized the purchase of up to five new hybrid buses. Per a memo to the mayor and council members, they will replace five buses that "are beyond their useful life and have become increasingly costly to maintain."

Only two of the city's 23 fixed-route buses are hybrids.

However, the city has a goal of a zero-emissions bus fleet by 2035 and hybrids are viewed as a crucial bridge to what will likely eventually be an all- or mostly-electric fleet.

Last year, the city was a awarded a nearly $17 million federal grant and has received a nearly $10 million state grant to aid with the transition, including for the purchasing of new buses, electric charging equipment and upgrades to the city's transit facilities.

The price was not immediately clear, but transportation services director Lacie Elzy indicated that it will come from state and federal grant funds.

Zoning approved for new 121 Coffee Run approved

The council swiftly approved a pair of ordinances related to the recently-announced new 121 Coffee Run location on the northeast side of town.

The council first approved annexing the nearly 5-acre site, located at 4469 N. Commercial Drive, into Decatur city limits and then OK'd its rezoning from residential to light industrial.

The coffee chain, which has existing locations in Decatur, Harristown, Moweaqua and Warrensburg, broke ground last month. It will be located directly across the street from the recently-opened Huddle House.

Unlike their existing locations, the new coffee shop will be free-standing with a drive-thru, minimal seating and sell only the 121 Coffee Run products.

In addition to agreeing to annexation in exchange for city water, the chain's owners have agreed to provide the city additional right-of-way that will be needed for the Macon County Beltway, the proposed 22-mile loop around the eastern and southern edges of Decatur has been in the works for decades.

Watershed grant agreement

The council approved a $250,000 grant agreement with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for help implementing best management practices and creating subwatershed resource plans in the Lake Decatur watershed.

The goal is to reduce sediment buildup and pollutants like nitrates and phosphates from entering the lake.

It is just the latest in a slew of grant funds flowing into a more proactive effort to protect the city's $92 million dredging investment.

Garbage and recycling

The council voted to approve an ordinance allowing tenants to order, make arrangements for and pay for garbage and recycling service with assigned haulers without having to go through their landlord.

The policy is similar to one enacted by the city for water and sewer accounts.

