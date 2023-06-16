Camera use by local police departments rises, but are they worth it? Experts disagree An investigation by Lee Enterprises and Type Investigations looked at how agencies have responded to calls for more accountability — including the use of cameras — after George Floyd's murder.

DECATUR — The violent end of Jamontey O. Neal’s life could have lit a social media fuse that exploded into riot: a Black driver, pulled over by police at night on a Decatur city street, ended up being shot to death in a gun battle with multiple officers.

It’s the kind of tragic event potentially offering rich fodder to the rumor mill where online pundits can quickly cook up their own version of what they believe really happened.

Except that, this time, everybody knew exactly what went down and how it went down in the October 2022 incident, thanks to Decatur police body cams and squad car videos. Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel moved fast to publish multiple videos that showed the violence from start to finish and from many angles, having earlier briefed members of the Decatur Branch of the NAACP.

The unblinking third eye of cameras in cars, and especially those worn on officers' bodies, did not lie and did not take a side. Neal, 32, whom officers had realized was sitting on a weapon in his car seat, was first seen refusing repeated demands to get out of the car.

When he did get out, he pulled a second gun from his waistband and came out shooting. One officer, Sgt. Timothy Wittmer, had his hair parted by a bullet and was shot in the finger, foot and arm. A second officer, Austin Bowman, was shot once in the abdomen. Only then was Neal shot and killed in a fusillade of return fire in the brief but intense gun battle, every moment of which was recorded for all to see.

The videos showing Neal’s death are tough to watch but retell the raw truth, unvarnished by rumor or biased interpretation. Not everyone views the footage the same way, however: Neal's brother told a coroner's jury in December that he thought the video showed that police had acted too aggressively during the traffic stop.

“That wasn't routine, coming up on the car like that. He had his wallet out and he asked them (the police officers) ‘What did he do?’” said Billangrein Neal, addressing a coroner's jury that ultimately declared his brother's death a justifiable homicide. The jury heard testimony but did not view the video.

The power wielded by such video, whether shot by police or captured by a bystander, cuts through to the heart of events and reveals reality. Such was the case demonstrated for a shocked world to see when George Floyd Jr.’s slow motion murder under a policeman’s knee was recorded by an eyewitness phone camera in May 2020.

Floyd’s death sparked ever-stronger demands for all police departments to have body cams to increase accountability. And while some police agencies were heard and seen to resist those calls and the implied need for a focus on enhanced public scrutiny of policing, no such complaints came from either the Decatur Police Department or the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

Early adopters

Illinois lawmakers proved keen to get onboard the police accountability wagon, passing a law mandating that all police agencies in the state must equip sworn officers with body cams by Jan. 1, 2025. But law enforcement in Macon County was way out in front of that: The sheriff’s office started rolling its cameras out in August 2022 and Decatur police launched their body cam deployment in 2020 after a test run in 2019.

“Yes, absolutely, I think cameras have helped us,” said Brad Allen, Decatur deputy chief of police for administrative operations, referring to the Neal incident. “And I would say cameras have done nothing but be beneficial to us.”

One surprising upside for the cops has been a steady drop-off in complaints against officers.

“Ten years ago we might have got 10 to 15 complaints a year,” said Allen. “And now we’re probably running at one to three a year. The number of complaints was coming down anyway, and I won’t say body cams did it all, but we certainly now don’t see the amount of complaints that we used to.”

Allen said there was no real resistance to the intrusion of body cams in the lives of his officers, outside of the fact that it was yet another piece of expensive equipment that had to be cared for and maintained.

He said using the cameras is now second nature and their presence is welcomed as vital backup when questions arise about how an officer behaved.

“I would say it has turned out to show what we expected and what we hoped, showing good things, not bad,” said Allen of the recorded work of his officers. “We’re able to demonstrate to people that we are doing the job right.”

Macon County Sheriff Jim Root shares that perspective. He had an officer involved in Jamontey Neal fatal shooting and recalled that he was able to review the video to see what happened within the first hour of the violence.

“I wanted to know if there was anything I needed to be concerned about with my employee, and there wasn’t,” said Root. “And the video served to give command officers a better look at what happened.”

Dealing with countless hours of body cam footage does have its negative side, however. Root says electronic storage for the reams of digital footage the body cams produce is expensive, and the Illinois camera law says that arrest and detention recordings (outside of minor stuff like traffic stops) have to be kept for two years. That is fair enough on major or disputed police complaint cases, but serves little purpose, he says, for mundane incidents that are dealt with and concluded fairly quickly.

“There are a lot of things that are classed as an arrest that immediately get adjudicated and it's over and done,” the sheriff explained. “We could have those cleared out in two or three months but we can’t; we have to keep them (recordings) for two years.”

Post-traumatic recall

The Illinois body cam law imposes other conditions, too, which make writing reports more of a challenge. Officers, for example, involved in use of force incidents resulting in “great bodily harm” are not allowed to view body cam video before drafting their version of what happened. They can only file an amendment to their statements after reviewing it afterwards.

Root says he believes lawmakers didn’t want officers coloring their version of what happened with information gleaned from the video that they might not have been aware of at the time.

“I’m thinking that is one of those ‘We’re going to catch ya’ type of things,’" he said of lawmakers' intentions. The problem, he said, is that science has shown the capacity to recall traumatic events after adrenaline-fueled situations can be very limited.

“It’s happening fast, it’s traumatic, and your mind is purposefully protecting yourself by shutting down some of your memories and some of your ability to recall,” Root said.

The sheriff’s approach is to wait before debriefing officers exposed to trauma, allowing their recollections to become more settled and clearer after the buzz of excitement has long worn off. “So we typically wait to do an interview with officers until 72 hours later,” he said. “They need some time.”

But his final judgment on the intervention of body cams into policing remains positive, buoyed by the firm belief that unblinking eye is friend not foe. “I would have liked to have seen them rolled out even earlier, but I’m just glad we do have them now,’’ he said. “Overall, it’s a good thing.”

The response of both the sheriff’s office and Decatur police to the adoption and use of body cams has been heartening for Michael Diggs, president of the Decatur Branch of the NAACP. He said the widespread use of such cameras means everybody wins.

“It’s made a large difference,” he added. “And it’s not all one way, it’s both ways … it helps the police to show that they are doing their job, and it helps the community to see the police are doing their job. And when mistakes are made, those are shown, too, and so we can correct those mistakes and everybody can move forward from there.”

Diggs has been less heartened by the response he’s seen from law enforcement in other areas of the country which have resisted the deployment of cameras.

“Police should want to show the community that they are doing their jobs to the best of their ability,” he said. “And the police here in Decatur and Macon County do want to show that.”

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe finds comfort and reassurance in the widespread use of body cams. Her son, Travis Wolfe, joined the Decatur Police Department in January after a decade with the Macon County Sheriff's Office, during which time he was one of the officers involved in the Neal incident.

Moore Wolfe said body cameras serve to defuse potentially explosive situations by showing what really happened. But when what really happened turns out to be something bad, the mayor says we need to know and see that, too.

“I think the vast majority, 99.9% of police officers, do the right thing," she added. "But, frankly, you have bad teachers, bad accountants, bad priests, because we’re all human and humans do bad things. And if there is a bad cop out there, and there is evidence on body cam proving that cop is not doing the job the right way, then we don’t want that person being a cop anymore.”

The mayor will get no argument from patrol officers like 27-year-old Javion Crisman, a newer African American recruit to the Decatur Police Department who recalls the impact of the George Floyd killing and the powerful effect of seeing it caught on video.

“The use of body cams for officers is a great investment,” he said.

“And I would say body cams are probably the best thing to ever come to law enforcement. I’ve only been working a couple of years and I don’t know the circumstances before body cams, but I can say from my experience that body cams do nothing but help us. They protect the public from us mistreating them and they protect us in our interactions with the public.

“Overall, It’s just a very useful tool to have.”