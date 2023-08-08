DECATUR — The city council voted Monday to accept a $100,000 grant from the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board for Decatur Police Department recruitment efforts.

Finding new law enforcement officers has been a significant challenge for departments across the country dealing with a wave of retirements of officers hired after the passage of the 1994 crime bill and amid the fallout over several high-profile police killings of unarmed Black people.

The latter has fueled distrust between departments and the communities they serve while also negatively impacting officer morale and recruitment efforts.

Since 2020, the Decatur department has hired 61 new officers but has lost 64 due to resignations or retirements, said Police Chief Shane Brandel. The department currently has 12 vacancies.

The department spent just $12,000 on recruitment in 2021. It increased to $92,000 in 2022 and has already exceeded $42,000 this year.

"The fact of the matter is if we want to get good people, we're going to spend more money to do it," Brandel said. "And with things like this, it certainly helps."

According to a memo from Brandel, half the funds will go toward digital marketing, $10,000 each is set aside for billboard displays and the development of a new recruitment website, $25,000 will go specifically toward minority recruitment and $5,000 for college and career fairs.

The grant funds came from the ILETSB's $10 million Officer Recruitment and Retention Grant Program. Decatur received its full requested amount.

