DECATUR — The Decatur Township Board of Trustees will meet special session at 5 p.m. Thursday, June. 8
It is being called to meet the requirements of a recently enacted state law that the township board convene a committee to study and report on local government efficiency. The first meeting of this committee is require to take place before June 10 and must meet at least three times.
On June 6, 1944, Allied troops invaded Normandy, France, to fight Nazi Germany in World War II.
The committee is required to prepare a report with recommendations, if any, on efficiencies and increased accountability, and file it with the Macon County Board.
The meeting will be held at the Decatur Township Office Building, 1620 S. Taylorville Road, Decatur.
Photos: Scenes from Normandy on 79th anniversary of D-Day
A plane flies over the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, Monday June 5, 2023. Dozens of World War II veterans have traveled to Normandy this week to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day, the decisive but deadly assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
World War II reenactors gather on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
World War II reenactors walk on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
World War II reenactors stand on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
A World War II reenactor holds an American flag on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
A World War II reenactor plants roses on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
World War II reenactors walk on the beach of Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
World War II reenactors watch the Atlantic Ocean from Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
A man plants roses in the sand of Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
A World War II reenactor walks on the beach on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S soldiers park on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
War enthusiasts drive on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The D-Day invasion that helped change the course of World War II was unprecedented in scale and audacity. Nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed on the shores of Normandy at dawn on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
French Commando Marine Navy special forces members attend a ceremony in tribute to the 177 French members of the "Commando Kieffer" Fusiliers Marins commando unit who took part in the Normandy landings, as part of the 79th anniversary of D-Day, in Colleville-Montgomery, Normandy, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. World War II veterans, officials and visitors are commemorating D-Day on Normandy beaches to honor those who fought for freedom in the largest naval, air and land operation in history. ( Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
Ludovic Marin
A soldiers stands by headstones during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
War planes fly over a ceremony marking the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S war veterans attend a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Mark Milley salutes during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S. war veterans salute during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S. war veterans attend a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, greet U.S war veterans during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
U.S war veterans arrive for a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, at the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
A soldier stands by headstones at the American Cemetery during a ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control, in Colleville-sur-Mer, Normandy, France, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The American Cemetery is home to the graves of 9,386 United States soldiers. Most of them lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)
Thomas Padilla
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with British veteran Jack Kuinn during his visit of Arromanches D-Day museum as part of the 79th anniversary of the World War II "D-Day" Normandy landings, in Arromanches, Normandy, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Dozens of World War II veterans have traveled to Normandy to mark the 79th anniversary of D-Day, the decisive but deadly assault that led to the liberation of France and Western Europe from Nazi control. ( Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
Ludovic Marin
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with Leon Gautier, a French WWII veteran of the Commando Kieffer, attend a ceremony in tribute to the 177 French members of the "Commando Kieffer" Fusiliers Marins commando unit who took part in the Normandy landings, as part of the 79th anniversary of D-Day, in Colleville-Montgomery, Normandy, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. World War II veterans, officials and visitors are commemorating D-Day on Normandy beaches to honor those who fought for freedom in the largest naval, air and land operation in history. ( Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
Ludovic Marin
