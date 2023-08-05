DECATUR — The Decatur Township Board of Trustees will meet in special session at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, to consider approval of contractor agreements.
The agenda includes discussion and possible action on a resolution to hire Central Illinois Foundation Repair and Waterproofing to repair a concrete wall. It also includes discussion and possible action on an agreement with Henson Robinson for yearly roof inspection and general maintenance.
The meeting will take place in the upper-level community room in the Decatur Township Office Building, 1620 S. Taylorville Road.
