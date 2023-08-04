SHELBYVILLE — The future of the Shelby County Dive Team remains unclear after a county board committee failed to recommend any solutions this week.

Public Safety Committee Chairman Don Tate, R-Stewardson, opened the committee’s Thursday evening meeting by advising members of the public he had no updates on the dive team issue, despite discussion on the subject being listed as an agenda item.

“Before public body comment begins, I’ll make the statement that I know nothing about the dive team,” Tate said. “I have been in contact with the board chairman regarding this, and he has said that he had some ideas in mind of what was to happen, but he has not shared that with me. So, with that in mind, that's all I've got to say about the dive team agenda item.”

During public comment, some audience members questioned why the dive team item was placed on the agenda if there were no updates to be given or discussed.

Tate said he placed the item on the agenda “figuring that there would be somebody here that would have the knowledge of the situation.”

“Without it being on the agenda, it can’t be discussed,” Tate said.

Tate’s claim that he hadn’t heard any potential solutions from County Board Chairman Robert “Bobby” Orman, R-Windsor, about the dive team after all of its members resigned at a special board meeting last month ruffled some audience members’ feathers.

“Doesn’t communication seem to be a serious problem on this county board?” asked former dive team member Mark Shanks, who resigned during the board’s July 13 meeting.

The dive team subject dominated the public comments for around 30 minutes at the top of the meeting. When the committee reached the agenda item “Discussion on how to proceed with the Dive Team and Rescue Squad,” Tate announced they would be moving on to the next item, saying all that could be said had already been discussed during public comment.

Every member of the Shelby County Dive Team resigned during a special meeting on July 18 after board member Sonny Ross, R-Windsor, refused calls to step down from the committee. The dive team and some members of the public sought Ross’ resignation after he issued a “stand down” order to former commander Austin Pritchard earlier in July, demanding the team “cease any and all operations until further notice.”

At the time, Ross told the Herald & Review he “had no choice” but to shut the team down over questions about its formation and whether it had insurance coverage. But some continue to question the validity of Ross’ original stand down order.

“I cannot answer that question, whether it's legal or not legal,” Tate said in response to an audience question about Ross’ authority to shut down the team.

“I’m not an attorney,” said Julie Edwards, R-Shelbyville, when asked a similar question.

Edwards directed citizens to contact the state’s attorney’s office with questions about the stand down order’s validity, saying that was “the best” she could do.

Ross was silent for most of Thursday’s dive team discussion, but he told the Herald & Review after the meeting that he and the board are “working on” a solution.

“There’s been multiple conversations had, doing everything I think we can to try to get it, to bring it to some resolve,” Ross said. “I had zero intentions, or aspirations of any of this happening the way that this did. We formulated a resolution that put the dive team back together and legal and they resigned. And I hate it.”

“I think there's a misunderstanding somewhere in the communication,” Ross continued. “I would like to get to the bottom of that. I think our dive team has done an excellent job over the years on the minimal budget that they have and the resources that they get from the county, and they have managed to do a phenomenal job. I don't have anything against them, or I don’t wish any ill on them at all.”

Some other members also hinted that a solution may be coming but provided no clear details.

“I know that there's been communication within the board and amongst the chairman about the dive team,” Edwards said during Thursday's meeting. “I don’t know what I can share at this time. I don't want to put a cart before a horse, but I know there's been excessive work to try to get the dive team, get that line out.”

The dive team issue has only exacerbated tensions between some members of the public and the county board, which has faced criticisms for an alleged “toxic” work environment at the Shelby County Courthouse and an ongoing debate on the county farm, among other issues.

On Thursday, residents questioned whether Tate or the board chairman had the ability to appoint an entirely new team if they so chose. According to Tate, only Orman can appoint a dive team commander.

“The commander of that dive team is under the appointment of the county board chairman,” Tate said. “And as of this point in time, I have not heard from the county board chairman that he has appointed someone or is about to appoint someone.”

“You're not very well informed, sir,” one audience member called out in response.

Multiple other members of the public continued to critique the board’s apparent lack of communication or action on the dive team.

“What I don't understand, there's several of you sitting here, and there was nothing going to be discussed on the dive team. You each have telephones, and you know how urgent this issue is,” said Shelby County resident Tricia Miller during public comment. “And I think I'd be picking up the phone every day of the week until I had an answer as to how we're going to fix this. And I think everybody on the board needs to be picking up the phone and calling the board chairman and asking, how are we going to fix this? And if you're not doing that yourselves, there's a problem with you.”

Teresa Boehm of Shelbyville, the board's lone Democrat, said Orman has not responded to her dive team questions.

“I have sent several emails and texts to the chairman of the board, and I have yet to receive one response from him on this issue,” Boehm said.

Orman, who is not a member of the Public Safety Committee, was not present at Thursday’s meeting.

“As a board member, I feel like something needs to be done,” Boehm said. Tate and Edwards said they agreed.

The Shelby County Board's next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in the Shelby County Courthouse.

