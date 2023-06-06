SULLIVAN — State Rep. Brad Halbrook is hosting a Session-End Town Hall on Thursday, June 8, in Sullivan.
It will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 210 W. Jefferson St.
During a May 31 appearance at the University of Illinois Springfield, Gov. J.B. Pritzker kicked off a statewide tour to promote the $50.6 billion budget lawmakers passed days earlier.
“With our overtime spring session now completed, we have a lot to talk about — the budget, Democrat gun bans and tax increase plans, and other critical issues. We also need to talk about what wasn’t allowed to be discussed in the House, such as ethics reforms to stop the corruption. As always, I want to hear your thoughts and ideas,” the Shelbyville Republican said.
Additional town hall gatherings are planned. Halbrook’s district includes all or portions of Macon, Moultrie, Shelby, Douglas, Champaign, Vermilion and Edgar counties.
