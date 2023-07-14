DECATUR — A heated discussion at the Macon County Board meeting ended when Chairman Kevin Greenfield abruptly adjourned the meeting.

During board discussion items, board member Karl Coleman asked the board to issue a formal proclamation of apology for the 1893 lynching of Samuel Bush. He asked for the same thing at the June meeting, a few days after a memorial plaque was placed at the Macon County Courthouse near the spot where the lynching took place.

Coleman said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe had issued such a proclamation but so far, the county board and sheriff have not. Several community members also made the same request during public participation prior to board discussion.

“I want to see us find ways to get along instead of ways to divide us,” Greenfield said. No one, he added, would dispute that the lynching of Bush was a horrible act, and he said he is sorry it happened, but the responsibility is with those who committed the crime, not with people who were not yet born when it happened. He also said he was not informed the plaque was being placed nor what it would say, and that the plaque paints the community of Mount Zion poorly.

No item had been placed on the board's agenda, either in June or this month, asking the board to vote on such a proclamation.

“You give the impression that we failed to act,” board member Linda Little said to Coleman. “Shame on you.”

Coleman said he is not accusing anyone of wrongdoing, but wants the board and the sheriff to make the proclamation to acknowledge that people who served in those positions in 1893, when the incident occurred, bear responsibility for Bush's death, and that descendants of Bush have asked for such a proclamation.

State's Attorney Scott Rueter said Coleman had contacted his office to ask how to submit such an item for the county board agenda and he would provide that information to Coleman shortly.

However, the exchanges between Greenfield and Coleman grew more heated after Coleman said the lack of such an apology was part of a pattern of the community pushing Black people's concerns aside.

“Your ancestors did this (lynching),” Coleman said, looking around the room at the other board members and audience.

As tempers flared, Greenfield abruptly called for a motion to adjourn and ended the meeting.

“You can't do that,” Coleman said, to which Greenfield replied, “Yes, I can.”

Bush, a 30-year-old Black man from Mississippi, was accused of assaulting two white women in the Mount Zion area in two separate incidents. He was found on a Moultrie County farm and taken to the Macon County Jail. With rumors flying of a possible lynching, three prominent Black citizens offered to guard him but the offer was declined by then-Sheriff Peter Perl, according to Macon County Historian Mark Sorensen. Perl said deputies could handle anything that might arise.

In the early morning hours of June 3, 1893, a mob charged the jail and took Bush out, while deputies stood by. The mob took Bush to the corner of Wood and Water streets and, according to newspapers at the time, Bush knelt and prayed to Jesus “to take his soul and forgive the men who were murdering him.”

The mob forced a naked Bush onto the top of a carriage and hanged him from a utility pole, handing out pieces of the rope to the estimated 1,500 spectators afterward as souvenirs.

Despite community outrage, including from then-Gov. John Peter Altgeld, a grand jury declined to indict the perpetrators.

