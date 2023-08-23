DECATUR — Jasper Street Summer Fest will return Thursday, Aug. 24, with the promise of food, fun and music even as city officials solicit feedback on the corridor's future.

The festival will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Johns Hill Park. According to a news release from the city, residents can expect family-friendly activities, food trucks, games and a live DJ.

The fest was first held last October, with organizers hoping to make it an annual event.

The city will also be present collecting input on the city's Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative, an offshoot of the city's larger neighborhood revitalization goal that will likely include property repurposing, beautification, infill development and non-motorized transportation options.

Jasper Street between Pershing Road and Lake Shore Drive has been the main target area for the initiative. More about the project can be found at jasperconnect.org/.

