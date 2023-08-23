DECATUR — Jasper Street Summer Fest will return Thursday, Aug. 24, with the promise of food, fun and music even as city officials solicit feedback on the corridor's future.
The festival will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Johns Hill Park. According to a news release from the city, residents can expect family-friendly activities, food trucks, games and a live DJ.
The fest was first held last October, with organizers hoping to make it an annual event.
The city will also be present collecting input on the city's Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative, an offshoot of the city's larger neighborhood revitalization goal that will likely include property repurposing, beautification, infill development and non-motorized transportation options.
Jasper Street between Pershing Road and Lake Shore Drive has been the main target area for the initiative. More about the project can be found at
jasperconnect.org/.
Photos: 40th annual National Night Out
Aniya Phipps, 8, hugs Decatur Police Department officer Kristina Kemnitz during the National Night Out at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Lafecia Taylor and Jean Rice receive plastic bead necklaces from Decatur police officer Kristina Kemnitz during the National Night Out at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Anthony Watkins Jr., 3, sits in the driver’s seat of a Decatur Police Department patrol vehicle during the National Night Out at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday. The event aimed to strengthen police-community relations and neighborhood cooperation.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Dave Webster, of the Scovill Zoo, helps Laela Dampeer, 8, hold Speckles, the bantam chicken, at the mobile zoo during the National Night Out at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel talks with Marty Watkins, the Macon County Sheriff's Department chaplain, during the National Night Out at Hess Park in Decatur on Tuesday. “We try to reach the young ones,” said Watkins. “It takes everyone coming together.”
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
