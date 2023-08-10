DECATUR – The Macon County Board has issued a proclamation regarding the 1893 lynching of Samuel Bush.

“Whereas, 130 years ago, Samuel Bush was taken from the county jail and subjected to an unspeakable act of violence, and whereas Mr. Bush was lynched before he was given the chance to defend himself against the charges for which he was arrested, and whereas he was denied a fair trial and legal due process he was entitled to, and whereas historical accounts of this incident indicate it was racially motivated, and whereas the events of this day were carried out by individuals of Macon County that have long since departed this world, we must remember our history to make sure nothing like this ever happens again,” Chairman Kevin Greenfield read at the the beginning of the board's meeting on Thursday.

The proclamation went on to say it will serve as the county board's commitment to unity and sincere dialogue, free from “self-serving agendas and political goals.”

The meeting also served as the forum for Macon County Coroner Michael Day to announce that he plans to retire at the end of his current term, which expires on Nov. 30, 2024.

“He's been in office for 30 years,” Greenfield said. “He's revered by Republicans and Democrats alike, and I've never run across anybody in Macon County who had a bad word to say of this man.”

Day said he made the decision after much thought and consideration and after consulting his family.

“This was not an easy decision to make,” Day said. “When I took this office in December of 1994, I made a commitment to advance this office in terms of its investigative capabilities, improvement of the interaction with other agencies the coroner routinely deals with and to expand the human services to those families in need.”

He thanked the other agencies he has worked with, his staff and his family, and quipped that he told his wife he doesn't know what he's going to do with his time after retirement. Her response, he said with a chuckle, was “chilling.”

“She said, 'Don't worry about it. I'll take care of it,'” he said, as the board members and audience laughed.

In other business, the county board approved several rezoning requests from Gregory Hostetler of Hervey City, so he can expand his junk business in that community, and raises in salary for the state's attorney to $197,434; the public defender to $177,692; and the sheriff, to $157,949, annually.

