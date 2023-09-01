DECATUR – Candidates for next year's primary election can begin circulating petitions in Macon County next week.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 is the first day that candidates for the March 19, 2024 General Primary Election may begin to circulate petitions.

Only certain offices will file in Macon County. Those offices are: Precinct Committeeperson, County Board Member districts 1-5, Auditor, Circuit Clerk, Coroner, Recorder and State’s Attorney.

Petitions and Statement of Candidacy forms are available at the Macon County Clerk’s Office, 141 S. Main Street, Room 104, in Decatur.

The candidate filing period is Nov. 27, 2023 through Dec. 4, 2023.

The County Clerk’s Office will open early at 8 a.m. on the first day of filing and remain open late until 5 p.m. on the last day of filing, according to Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner.

The County Clerk’s Office will not notarize any candidate forms and cannot give advice on completing the forms or legal qualifications for office.

