DECATUR — Candidates for next year's primary election can begin circulating petitions in Macon County on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Only certain offices will file in Macon County. Those offices are: precinct committeeperson, county board member for districts 1-5, auditor, circuit clerk, coroner, recorder and state’s attorney.

Petitions and statement of candidacy forms are available at the Macon County Clerk’s Office, 141 S. Main Street, Room 104, in Decatur.

The candidate filing period is Nov. 27 through Dec. 4. The primary election is March 19.

The county clerk’s office will not notarize any candidate forms and cannot give advice on completing the forms or legal qualifications for office.

