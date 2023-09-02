DECATUR — The Macon County Board Finance Committee will hold the county's third budget hearing next week.
The committee will meet at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, in room 514 of the Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main, Decatur.
The following county department's proposed budgets for Fiscal Year 2024 will be discussed on Tuesday: environmental management, recorder, probation, treasurer and Workforce Investments.
Multiple other budgets will be discussed during the fourth budget hearing, to be held on Monday, Sept. 11.
Photos: 2023 Farm Progress Show
Karson Carroll, of Clarence, Mo., rides the John Deere kids’ pedal tractor pull at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Grant and Elizabeth Davis, of south central Kansas, look at a map after arriving at the Farm Progress Show with their daughters Dallas, 4, and Kimber, 3 in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Abe Endress, 8, climbs a John Deere tractor on display at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Visitors from all over the world explore the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Marching Illini headline the opening ceremony to welcome people to the 70th Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Wyatt Ochs, of the Newton FFA, competes in "Operation Obstacle" at the Richland Community College ag tent at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Sara Gryschek, 6, of Chicago, rides the John Deere kids’ pedal tractor pull at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Tory, one of the dogs performing with The Canine Stars, catches a disc thrown by Keri Caraher at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Keri Caraher laughs as Bumblebee jumps into a ball pit pool during the Canine Stars show at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Tuesday. Like her co-stars, Bumblebee was a shelter dog before hitting it big on the entertainment circuit. “So we really look for the high energy dogs that, you know, if a dog chews up all the shoes in the house, that’s probably a dog we want because they like to play with toys,” Caraher said.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Canine Stars perform at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Canine Stars perform at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Canine Stars perform at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Dori Curtis, of Indiana, meets The Canine Stars after a Tuesday performance at the Farm Progress Show.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
YouTuber “Cole The Cornstar” addresses a crowd at the Titan International, Inc. exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Wednesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Laura Wilson, from the “Laura Farms” YouTube channel, addresses a crowd at the Titan International, Inc. exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Wednesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A crowd listens to a panel of agriculture YouTube influencers at the Titan International, Inc. exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Wednesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A crowd listens to a panel of agriculture YouTube influencers at the Titan International, Inc. exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Wednesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack talks to American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall after making remarks Wednesday at the Farm Progress Show. Vilsack used his time in Decatur to encourage farmers to diversify their revenue streams in wake of a changing industry.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack answers questions from press members at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Wednesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
U.S. Reps. Nikki Budzinski, Eric Sorensen, and Mike Bost talk together during “The Noon Show” at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Governor J.B. Pritzker shakes hands with Jerry Costello, director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture, before speaking in a press conference at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Governor J.B. Pritzker speaks about rural mental health initiatives to a news conference, including a group of FFA student leaders, at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Thaddeus Bergschneider, president of the Illinois Association FFA, talks with Daniel Mahony, president of the Southern Illinois University System, before a press conference at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks in a press conference at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Max Armstrong talks to visitors in the Farm Progress Show Hospitality Building at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Visitors from all over the world explore the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Visitors from all over the world explore the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Visitors from all over the world explore the Farm Progress Show in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
