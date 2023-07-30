Surrounded by lots of mature trees, this huge piece of property in the center of Niantic offers an amazing five-bedroom Victorian home with a large primary suite on the main level, full bath off of the kitchen with lots of storage, formal dining room with gorgeous woodwork and stained-glass windows, which opens into the living room featuring hand carved, grand columns and a custom fireplace like you've never seen. Lots of historical details to enjoy! Rounding out the 1st floor is the fabulous, XL eat-in kitchen that could easily accommodate an island. The current owner installed custom oak cabinetry and added lots of counter space for all your baking needs! All appliances stay including refrigerator, gas stove & dishwasher. Separate walk-in pantry with open shelving plus fabulous multi-shelved cabinet for all your food storage needs. Did we mention the high ceilings? On to the expansive upstairs, where you will find four more roomy bedrooms. How can you tell them apart? Why the fun retro carpet is how! The blue room, the purple room (the largest!), the green room and the hardwood floor room all offer plenty of space for your design ideas plus there's another spacious full bathroom. Walk up attic (3rd level) features plenty of storage for all those holiday decorations! But wait there's more! You also have a basement which has high ceilings (for a basement), concrete floors, Lennox furnace with electronic air cleaner (4-17-2020), gas water heater, work bench area and rooms for storage shelving. Let's not forgot the enclosed and open porch areas! There's a washer/dryer hookup for your convenience and plenty of places to have lovely seating areas plus a chair lift for handicap accessibility. Outside you will find six lots and a huge garage with so much potential. Being sold as-is, come bring your imagination and make this grand old home a showstopper once again!

