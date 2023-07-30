DECATUR — There will be no Decatur City Council meeting on Monday.
The council typically meets every two weeks, usually the first and third Mondays of each month. But this July is a rare month with five Mondays, so they will skip a week. The council agenda is typically lighter during the summer months as well.
The council's next meeting will be Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m.
Historical homes you can own in the Decatur and Macon County area
4 Bedroom Home in Lovington - $178,500
This home is on a 1.47 acre parcel with a detached oversized 2 car garage and nice barn. Located outside of Lovington - you are only a short travel time to the surrounding towns. The kitchen was renovated in June of 2023 for a fresh modern update. The bedrooms in this home are all large and the master is located on the main floor. The hardwood flooring throughout is stunning along with the updated interior paint. Outside there are two fenced areas for animals along with and established garden and fruit trees. The deep detached garage with newer doors is great for year round parking. The barn has a huge carport next to it to store vehicles or equipment. Inside the barn you will find several horse stalls and well maintained concrete. The propane tank is owned on this property as well. This property is priced to sell, make sure to call to set up your private showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $10,000
Investor special! Conveniently located near shopping and restaurants in the heart of Decatur this 4 bedroom, 2 bath two story home is waiting for you to restore the beauty that once was! Sold as is. Check out this fantastic opportunity today!
5 Bedroom Home in Niantic - $139,900
Surrounded by lots of mature trees, this huge piece of property in the center of Niantic offers an amazing five-bedroom Victorian home with a large primary suite on the main level, full bath off of the kitchen with lots of storage, formal dining room with gorgeous woodwork and stained-glass windows, which opens into the living room featuring hand carved, grand columns and a custom fireplace like you've never seen. Lots of historical details to enjoy! Rounding out the 1st floor is the fabulous, XL eat-in kitchen that could easily accommodate an island. The current owner installed custom oak cabinetry and added lots of counter space for all your baking needs! All appliances stay including refrigerator, gas stove & dishwasher. Separate walk-in pantry with open shelving plus fabulous multi-shelved cabinet for all your food storage needs. Did we mention the high ceilings? On to the expansive upstairs, where you will find four more roomy bedrooms. How can you tell them apart? Why the fun retro carpet is how! The blue room, the purple room (the largest!), the green room and the hardwood floor room all offer plenty of space for your design ideas plus there's another spacious full bathroom. Walk up attic (3rd level) features plenty of storage for all those holiday decorations! But wait there's more! You also have a basement which has high ceilings (for a basement), concrete floors, Lennox furnace with electronic air cleaner (4-17-2020), gas water heater, work bench area and rooms for storage shelving. Let's not forgot the enclosed and open porch areas! There's a washer/dryer hookup for your convenience and plenty of places to have lovely seating areas plus a chair lift for handicap accessibility. Outside you will find six lots and a huge garage with so much potential. Being sold as-is, come bring your imagination and make this grand old home a showstopper once again!
4 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $25,000
Bring this beauty back to life! Sitting on Main St in the heart of Decatur near shopping, restaurants and entertainment this classic Victorian 4 bedroom home holds endless potential and is waiting for you to make it your own. Sold as is. Check this one out today!
Contact Brenden Moore at brenden.moore@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @brendenmoore13.