SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County Board member Teresa Boehm has stepped down from her role as Rose Township Cemetery Trustee in response to a potential legal challenge from the state’s attorney’s office.

In a resignation letter addressed to the township board, a copy of which was provided to the Herald & Review, Boehm said she wanted to avoid any potential court battles.

“The Shelby County State’s Attorney has filed paperwork questioning the legality of my service as both a Shelby County board member and as trustee, and I do not want to waste county time and resources, as well as township time and resources in court,” wrote Boehm, the Shelby County Board’s lone Democrat.

“It has been an honor to serve my township in this capacity, and I am disappointed that I will not be able to continue to work for and with the public servants of Rose Township to serve my community,” Boehm continued.

On July 31, Shelby County State’s Attorney Robert Hanlon filed a quo warranto complaint against Boehm in which he accused her of a “felonious criminal offense.” The quo warranto action came after “the government received a complaint” about Boehm, Hanlon wrote in an email to the Herald & Review.

Hanlon did not respond to a follow-up email from the Herald & Review asking him to identify where the complaint about Boehm originated.

“The grounds for undertaking this action are that the Defendant, Teresa Boehm, contemporaneously and unlawfully holds two separate public offices and the Rose Township Board had no power to appoint Mrs. Boehm to the Cemetery Board of Manager,” Hanlon wrote in a court filing, a copy of which he provided to the Herald & Review.

According to Hanlon, Boehm’s dual roles on the county board and the township cemetery board violated the Public Officers Prohibited Activities Act and thus qualified as a Class 4 felony offense.

Boehm wrote in her resignation letter that there “must be a better use of (the State’s Attorney’s) time” than pursuing legal action against her.

Hanlon, meanwhile, said “there was no reason to not act” since he believed Boehm’s holding two public positions constituted a felony. Hanlon said he pursued the quo warranto complaint instead of criminally prosecuting Boehm because he was seeking “the minimal penalty necessary to bring about compliance (removal from office).”

“There are some who complain that I took action and others who complain I did not advance the felony charge,” Hanlon wrote to the Herald & Review. “To those who side with either of these positions, I’m doing the difficult task of seeking a just result consistent with my obligations as a State’s Attorney; and I really don’t care if my doing the right thing offends anyone.”

Boehm told the Herald & Review she was never made aware of any potential conflicts between her two positions. Rose Township has its own attorney, who never expressed concern about the legality of her appointment as cemetery trustee.

“It’s terrible,” she said. “I believe I’ve been singled out.”

The state’s attorney’s complaint against Boehm is the latest in a string of controversies in the rural county of just 20,000 residents. Those include contentious debates on the futures of the county farm and the former dive team, as well as allegations of a “toxic” work environment at the Shelby County Courthouse.

Boehm said she only found out about the accusations against her after the sheriff's department received notice of the state’s attorney’s action. Boehm suggested there may have been some confusion due to a spelling error in the state’s attorney’s original complaint, which was filed against Theresa Boehm (the county board member does not spell her first name with the letter “H”).

“There’s three Teresa Boehms, and one of them spells her name that way (Theresa Boehm),” Boehm said. “I knew it was me that he was trying to get this paperwork to. But he misspelled my name.”

A hearing for Boehm’s case had previously been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 11 at the Shelby County Courthouse. No additional updates or changes to the case had been made evident on online court records at the time of publication on Wednesday evening.

The Shelby County Board meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in the Shelby County Courthouse.

