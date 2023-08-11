SHELBYVILLE – As the city of Shelbyville seems likely to take on what was formerly the county’s dive team, the county board this week resurrected debate on another controversial issue — the future of its farmland.

The Shelbyville City Council has agreed to move forward with a resolution allowing for a dive team to serve over the city, county board member Tad Mayhall, R-Shelbyville, announced at the board’s meeting on Thursday.

“(We are) fully aware that there are mutual aid agreements and intergovernmental agency agreements, things will have to be hammered out, worked out,” Mayhall said. “But there is an opportunity for us to make this thing whole again, get the divers back to work doing what they need to do for the community, for our visitors and the lake.”

The city’s resolution would remove the county from any liability or expense involving the dive team, Mayhall said.

The new solution was spearheaded by Mark Shanks, a former dive team volunteer and a member of the Shelbyville City Council, said Mayhall. Mayhall did not have any official resolutions or proposals to present on Thursday but thanked Shanks and other stakeholders for their work in restoring the dive team.

“This community needs that service, you know, whether it be for lakes or the waterways within the county or floods,” Mayhall said.

The Shelby County Dive Team has been out of operation for weeks now. Every member of the Shelby County Dive Team resigned one-by-one during a special meeting on July 18 after board member Sonny Ross, R-Windsor, refused calls to step down from the Public Safety Committee. The dive team and some members of the public sought Ross’ resignation after he issued a “stand down” order to former commander Austin Pritchard in early July, demanding the team “cease any and all operations until further notice.”

But after weeks of public criticism and special meetings, the dive team issue took up just a few minutes of the over three-and-a-half-hour-long meeting on Thursday night.

Board members and members of the public alike seemed instead to reset their focus on the county farmland debate, shortly after a bill written to address Shelby County’s concerns was signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week.

At least one board member publicly endorsed selling the farmland.

“I've had to ask the question: Do we farm the farm for social satisfaction, knowing it could be instead used to offset part of the jobs of seven deputies?” asked board member David Ogden, R-Shelbyville. “Do we sell the farm so that the interest from the capital of this sale can help sustain the Sheriff's Department?”

Ogden said interest made from the selling of the farmland could benefit “all of us as taxpayers,” and suggested eliminating the farm would also eliminate many of the problems surrounding it.

“We would not have to budget money for expenses, not have to have farm meetings. We may be able to avoid a lot of disagreements,” Ogden said. “Each year we would be able to collect an interest check that could be used for all of us as taxpayers for benefit... These are not threats but facts. I've been a leader in farming this land. But the deeper I get into it, I see that the farm does not provide for the county like it should. In conclusion, I say pick our deputies over dirt.”

Ogden’s informal proposal came after the board’s majority earlier in the evening struck down a Farm Committee recommendation to compensate farmer Kenny Compton for breach of contract. The board failed to approve continued farming of the farmland back in June, and board members were in disagreement over whether or not Compton had been properly given the required 30 days’ written notice before their farming agreement had been voided.

Board chairman Robert “Bobby” Orman, R-Windsor, did not explicitly say he wanted the farmland to be sold, though his and the board majority’s actions may make it harder for those county officials interested in preserving the farm to do so.

Shortly before Ogden’s speech about selling the farmland, Orman appointed Jeremy Williams, R-Shelbyville, and Heath McCormick, R-Shumway, to the Farm Committee. Williams has previously said he doesn’t think the county should continue farming the land.

The board also voted 15-5 to remove farm taxes from the board’s list of claims to be paid, meaning the county won’t be paying taxes on the farm anytime soon.

Some board members and members of the public pushed back on what they perceived as hostility against the farm.

“We've got all these people on the Farm Committee that want to sell the farm. Why are you really on the Farm Committee?” asked Shelby County resident Tricia Miller during public comment. “I mean, so you can sell the farm?”

“You’ve got one person that really wants to farm the farm, but yet you’ve put her with all these people that are against it,” Miller said, in reference to committee chair Carol Cole, R-Shelbyville. “And that’s setting her up to fail. Why? Because you want her to fail.”

Teresa Boehm, D-Shelbyville, suggested the county take a different route in addressing the farm controversies.

“I think, if it’s determined, we think we might want to sell that farm, it isn't up to this committee to do it. I think we need to put it on the ballot and let the citizens decide,” Boehm said, her comments met with audience applause.

