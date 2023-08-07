SHELBYVILLE – The county farm bill birthed out of an ongoing debate in Shelby County has been signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

House Bill 1076 — a bipartisan effort spearheaded by State Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa — was approved by the governor on Friday.

The now public act amends the Illinois Counties Code and allows, with some restrictions, the leasing of county-owned farmland. But the bill’s path to becoming law proved controversial to many in Shelby County, and it has failed to provide any clarity on the future of the county’s farmland.

Hundreds of self-identified Shelby County residents filed witness slips in support of HB1076, which was approved unanimously by the state legislature after being amended in the Senate.

Many of those residents sought legislative protections for the continued farming of the county-owned farmland. Others say the land fails to provide an explicit “public purpose,” thereby making farming of the land unconstitutional.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has not released a formal opinion on the Shelby County debate but has also never taken action against the county or suggested continued farming would be unconstitutional.

At least two dozen other Illinois counties currently cash rent or lease their farmland.

The county farm bill was written, in part, by former Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke but then opposed by current State’s Attorney Robert Hanlon. One of Hanlon’s first public appearances as Shelby County state’s attorney was testifying against the bill in the House Counties & Townships Committee on Feb. 23.

Hanlon later told the Herald & Review he is not opposed to HB1076 as amended.

Rep. Brad Halbrook, a Shelbyville Republican, similarly voted against the bill three times before voting yes during the final floor vote on May 25.

The Shelby County farmland includes 197 tillable acres, but spans roughly 240 acres because of a cemetery also on the property. It was leased from the 1950s until about three years ago, when questions about the property began to arise, ultimately leading to the proposed legislation.

The county board was evenly split on a vote to continue farming the land back in June.

During the board’s July meeting, Chairman Robert “Bobby” Orman, R-Windsor, resigned from his spot on the Farm Committee and unexpectedly appointed Carol Cole, R-Shelbyville, to serve as the committee’s chair.

A Farm Committee meeting originally scheduled for last week was canceled. The board’s primary focus in recent weeks has been the county’s dive team, every member of which resigned one-by-one in July following a controversial stand down order issued by a county board member.

The Shelby County Board has had a contentious year, with the public comment portions of its meetings regularly being dominated by public criticisms on a number of issues, including the county board, the dive team, an alleged “toxic” work environment at the Shelby County Courthouse and more.

The Shelby County Board meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in the Shelby County Courthouse.

