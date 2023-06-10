SHELBYVILLE — House Bill 1076 passed out of the Illinois General Assembly with little fanfare.

House members were unanimous in their support of the amended bill on May 25. There were no nay votes or lengthy floor speeches. In fact, there was no discussion at all.

The bill, which amends the Illinois Counties Code and allows — with some restrictions — the leasing of county farmland, now awaits the governor’s signature.

HB1076 moved along quietly as legislators focused on ushering through a budget at the end of spring session.

But many Shelby County residents were watching intently, as the bill represents a larger debate on the future of the county’s long-held farmland about four and a half miles northwest of Shelbyville. That debate has sparked anger and division in the rural county of just over 20,000 residents, where one person might want the county to keep farming the land while their neighbor says doing so would be illegal.

Such tension is evident in HB1076’s path to becoming law.

The bill was written in part by former Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke but opposed by Robert Hanlon, the man recently appointed to fill the vacancy left by her departure. One of McHenry County native Hanlon’s first public appearances as Shelby County state’s attorney was testifying against the bill in the House Counties & Townships Committee on Feb. 23.

In response to an emailed list of questions from the Herald & Review, Hanlon clarified that he is not opposed to HB1076 as amended.

State Rep. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, who represents Shelby County, voted against the bill three times before voting yes on May 25. Hundreds of self-identified Shelby County residents filed witness slips in support of the legislation.

And on Thursday, the Shelby County Board was evenly split on a vote to continue farming the land.

Public purpose

The farmland includes 197 tillable acres, but spans roughly 240 acres because of a cemetery also on the property. It was leased from the 1950s until about three years ago, when questions about the property began to arise, ultimately leading to the proposed legislation.

Opponents of the bill and continued farming of the county farm property say this is mostly a debate of constitutionality — the land doesn’t serve a clear “public purpose,” they say, making the act of leasing it to a private individual unconstitutional.

“Has the farm committee answered the constitutional question of the public purpose?” board member Sonny Ross, R-Windsor, asked during debate on the Thursday farm vote.

Members of the public audibly groaned in response to the question. The meeting was closing in on its second hour at that point, with multiple items left on the agenda.

“Not to my knowledge,” replied board Chairman Robert “Bobby” Orman, R-Windsor.

But other members say the debate on constitutionality isn’t so clear-cut. After all, the county leased the land for decades before turning to custom farming last year, and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office has never taken action against the county or suggested continued farming would be unconstitutional.

And, according to documentation obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests and provided to the Herald & Review, at least 24 other Illinois counties currently cash rent or lease their farmland.

Those counties include: Brown, Clark, Clinton, Dekalb, Fayette, Ford, Greene, Henry, Iroquois, LaSalle, Livingston, Logan, Macoupin, McDonough, Mercer, Montgomery, Moultrie, Pike, Randolph, Rock Island, Schuyler, Tazewell, Warren and Whiteside.

“We're already in violation of the rule if that's the case, because we've approved spending money on it for farming, right?” said board member Tad Mayhall, R-Shelbyville, in response to a statement from another board member that paying taxes on the farmland is an issue of taxation without representation. “If that stands to be true, then we're all culpable, right? We’re already culpable.”

The agenda item in question read as follows: “Discussion and vote to continue farming the county farm property unless otherwise directed on recommendation of the Farm Committee.”

Debate on the item continued for over 30 minutes. Opponents fixated on the idea of public purpose.

“We are a greedy county because we want to make all the money we can make off of it,” said board member Mark Bennett, R-Bethany. “If we want to convert it into a park or something that is a benefit to the members of this county, not just to our pockets, then it can be a public purpose. It can go to school, it can go to 4-H, there are a lot of uses and there are a lot of counties that are doing that. And that is how they're getting by with the public purpose. We are not doing any of that.”

The county board has been debating on public purpose and the farm's fate for years.

On June 3, 2021, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office released an informal opinion to then-State’s Attorney Kroncke in response to her request for clarification on the legality of Shelby County's leasing of its farmland.

Per that informal opinion, a copy of which was provided to the Herald & Review by the attorney general’s office, state law allows counties to lease farm property or acreage under certain circumstances.

“Under the language of section 5-21005 of the Counties Code, a county may lease farm property or acreage acquired in connection with a county sheltered care home or county nursing home to public or private entities when deemed in the best interest of the county,” the opinion read.

A county board may also lease real estate when the real estate is no longer necessary, appropriate, required for the use of, profitable to, or for the best interests of the county, as determined by the county board.

“Whether either of these provisions authorizes the lease of the county property that is the subject of your inquiry involves questions of fact that cannot be resolved in a legal opinion of this office,” the opinion determined.

The inconclusive answer was attributed to the fact that Kroncke’s request didn’t provide information on how the county farmland was originally obtained.

The cemetery question

Bennett and others have also voiced a fairly new concern that could halt farming on the county farm: whether the land in question may be legally classified as a cemetery.

On Thursday, he moved to table the vote almost immediately after the farm item was introduced to the county board, saying he was still seeking legal advice on the subject.

The idea did not originate with Bennett. In March, board member Carol Cole, R-Shelbyville, made a statement she hoped would prevent the board from allowing Prairie Power to run a series of power lines directly through the county farmland.

Cole’s grandparents were superintendents of the county farm from 1925-1940, and her mother lived on the land for those 15 years. She commonly refers to the land as “the poor farm” because its intended purpose when first purchased by the county in the nineteenth century was to provide food for impoverished residents.

During the March board meeting, Cole said that she’d heard stories about bodies being buried along the farm's fence line during harsh winters when it was too difficult to reach and return from the cemetery. Such an event would have only taken place during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, she told the Herald & Review.

Cole’s mother wrote a short book on the history of the county farm. The book contains no written record of bodies being buried on the farm, she said. She has no other evidence to believe there are bodies buried on the farm.

The board voted to allow Prairie Power to survey the sections of the farmland where it wants to place the 12 poles. No bones or remains were found in that area.

Cole intended her comments to prevent the farmland from being dug up and drilled into. But now it’s being used as a reason to potentially cease farming completely.

“(I was) hoping that maybe they could find a different route and not right through the middle of the farm. I mean, it was stupid,” Cole said. “I'll have to agree with that. It was stupid. But I was trying to save the farm from 12 poles, you know?”

Cole said she was told that she’d have to sign an affidavit formally retracting her statement or else the county must accept her claim at face value and consider any actual farming of the farm inconsistent with the Illinois Cemeteries Act and, thus, illegal.

Without identifying Cole, Hanlon told the Herald & Review he's addressed her comments with other board members.

"That board member certainly can clear up the record, if her statements concerning bodies being buried 'anywhere they pleased' were to be recanted or explained to the board," he wrote.

Back to the bill

For Rep. Halbrook, public purpose is what matters most.

“This piece is really important, that ‘counties shall not acquire farmland for the sole purpose of entering into a cash lease, crop-sharing arrangement, or custom farming arrangement,’” he told the Herald & Review, reading directly from HB1076.

It was this language, tacked onto the bill through Senate Amendment 001, that Halbrook said convinced him to change his vote.

“It’s not legal to take a piece of any public property the county owns, in this case farmland, and to lease it to a private individual,” he said.

The representative pointed to Article 8, Section 1 of the Illinois Annotated Constitution as defining a public purpose. If the farm is just a public asset, he argued, then it by definition cannot serve a public purpose.

When asked if he believes the Shelby County Board should sell its farmland, he took a brief pause before saying: “I think they need to figure out what is going to be best for the taxpayers of the county.

“I’m not elected to the county board,” he said. “I’m not going to get into my opinion because it doesn’t matter.”

What's next

Ultimately, 10 board members voted in favor of continuing to farm the county farm property, and 10 voted against. Because a majority wasn’t reached, the motion failed.

It’s unclear what will happen next. In 2021, the board’s indecision on the farm led to the growth of noxious weeds, frustrating local farmers and residents.

Cole said she wants to preserve the land and its history for future generations.

“Some people want to pretend that history never happened,” she said. “Let's just get rid of history. Let's knock down all the statues and pretend that history didn't happen. Well, if we don't continue to tell the younger generation about this history, how are we ever going to know or appreciate what people went through for them?”

And some residents just want the board to play nice.

“I come to these meetings because we have lost so much humanity in how we treat people, and I'm going to keep coming and keep coming. And I'm going to say the same thing over and over and over again,” said Shelby County resident Tricia Miller during public comment on Thursday.

“I'm, I've always been classified as pretty far right. I’m not left … What I’m seeing out of the local Republican Party, that's not the party I want to be a part of,” Miller continued. “How you treat people, how you react to people and how you talk to the taxpayers. You don't have to like what we say. You don't have to agree with what we say.

“But if we can't sit and talk to each other in a respectful manner, we’re lost, and we need to get it together.”

