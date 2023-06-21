MOUNT ZION – State Reps. Dan Caulkins and Brad Halbrook are hosting an end of session town hall in Mount Zion on Thursday, June 22.
Caulkins, R-Decatur, and Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, invite constituents to meet them at the Mount Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mount Zion Parkway, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to discuss legislation passed in Springfield this session, as well as other state issues.
For more information, residents can contact Caulkins' office at 217-876-1968.
PHOTOS: Mt. Zion High School Class Creates Exhibit for African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society of Illinois, Inc. Museum
Davis_Nathaniel 5.7.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Mount Zion High School student Nathaniel Davis shares information with Cynthia Sweet about the “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around: America in the Civil Rights Years” exhibit during the opening event for it at the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society of Illinois, Inc. Museum Monday.
Hansen_Rich 5.7.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Mount Zion High School teacher Rich Hansen speaks to those in attendance during a ceremony at Central United Methodist Church for the opening of the “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around: America in the Civil Rights Years” exhibit Monday at the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society of Illinois, Inc. Museum next door. Hansen’s African-American Experience class created the exhibit.
AACGS Exhibit 1 5.8.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW grand opening of the “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around: America in the Civil Rights Years” exhibit created by the Mount Zion High School African-American Experience class for the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society of Illinois, Inc. Museum Monday May 7, 2018
AACGS Exhibit 2 5.8.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW grand opening of the “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around: America in the Civil Rights Years” exhibit created by the Mount Zion High School African-American Experience class for the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society of Illinois, Inc. Museum Monday May 7, 2018
AACGS Exhibit 3 5.8.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW grand opening of the “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around: America in the Civil Rights Years” exhibit created by the Mount Zion High School African-American Experience class for the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society of Illinois, Inc. Museum Monday May 7, 2018
AACGS Exhibit 4 5.8.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW grand opening of the “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around: America in the Civil Rights Years” exhibit created by the Mount Zion High School African-American Experience class for the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society of Illinois, Inc. Museum Monday May 7, 2018
AACGS Exhibit 5 5.8.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW grand opening of the “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around: America in the Civil Rights Years” exhibit created by the Mount Zion High School African-American Experience class for the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society of Illinois, Inc. Museum Monday May 7, 2018
AACGS Exhibit 6 5.8.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW grand opening of the “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around: America in the Civil Rights Years” exhibit created by the Mount Zion High School African-American Experience class for the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society of Illinois, Inc. Museum Monday May 7, 2018
Eagle_Jakob 5.7.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Mount Zion High School student Jakob Eagle shows his mother Heidi Eagle the work he did on the “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around: America in the Civil Rights Years” exhibit at the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society of Illinois, Inc. Museum Monday. A ceremony was held at Central United Methodist Church for the opening of the exhibit earlier in the evening.
AACGS Exhibit 7 5.8.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW grand opening of the “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around: America in the Civil Rights Years” exhibit created by the Mount Zion High School African-American Experience class for the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society of Illinois, Inc. Museum Monday May 7, 2018
AACGS Exhibit 8 5.8.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW grand opening of the “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around: America in the Civil Rights Years” exhibit created by the Mount Zion High School African-American Experience class for the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society of Illinois, Inc. Museum Monday May 7, 2018
AACGS Exhibit 9 5.8.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW grand opening of the “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around: America in the Civil Rights Years” exhibit created by the Mount Zion High School African-American Experience class for the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society of Illinois, Inc. Museum Monday May 7, 2018
AACGS Exhibit 10 5.8.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW grand opening of the “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around: America in the Civil Rights Years” exhibit created by the Mount Zion High School African-American Experience class for the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society of Illinois, Inc. Museum Monday May 7, 2018
Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!