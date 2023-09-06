DECATUR — It's electric!

The Decatur City Council on Monday OK'd an agreement with the Decatur Civic Center authorizing the $180,000-purchase of a new, all-electric Zamboni using city funds.

Zamboni is the more commonly-known name for an ice resurfacing machine, which cleans and smooths layers of ice. According to a memo from city manager Scot Wrighton, the Civic Center's gas-powered Zamboni was due to be replaced.

"As a hockey mom who spent a lot of years on the ice watching the Zamboni go around and smelling the fumes, I think the electric is very cool," said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.

Under the agreement, approved unanimously by the city council and the governing body that oversees the Civic Center, the city will pay the tab up front. The Civic Center will pay it back via an eight-year loan at a 5% interest rate. There will be no prepayment penalty and the Civic Center Board believes an earlier payoff is possible with donations.

Though the Decatur Civic Center Authority, a separate governmental body, oversees the property, the city signed a 99-year lease agreement in 1980 and underwrites the building's annual operating losses, which ranges in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

With this, Wrighton said it was in the best interest of the city to ensure that the authority got the best deal possible on pricing.

The Zamboni is expected to be delivered within the next two years.

The purchase was not the only electric development at the Civic Center. Last year, the city council approved plans to cover most of its parking spaces with canopies that are topped with solar panels.

The electricity generated by the 2,616 solar panels will be used to power the Civic Center while surplus energy produced during peak summer months will be sent back to the electric grid.

The solar panels are expected to be online by July 2024. The all-electric Zamboni will likely be powered by the panels.

Demolitions

The council approved the demolition of 11 unsafe structures.

The council also approved moving forward with seeking court-ordered demolition of another dozen, including the original Durfee School — now owned by Faith Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church — at 1222 E. Grand Ave.

Wrighton said there have been some delays on some pending demolitions because the city is waiting for Ameren to shut off utilities at certain properties. However, he said the city should still be in line to be "well over" 100 demolitions by the end of the year.

Water shutoff policy to remain for now

The council will not change its existing policy for shutting off water service due to delinquent payment — at least for now.

Two weeks ago, Councilman David Horn suggested instituting a one-year pilot program of halting water shutoffs when an excessive heat warning has been issued by the National Weather Service.

Under Illinois law, public utilities cannot shut off electricity or gas service if it is the main source of cooling in a residential unit when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures to be more than 95 degrees within the following 24 hours. No such provision exists for water.

There has been an uptick in shutoffs this year, according to city staff.

However, in a memo distributed to council members, Wrighton urged the body to let staff handle the matter administratively, warning of unforeseen consequences that could result from the policy, such as customers getting further behind on their bills than they already are.

"Yes, we have to have a shutoff policy because otherwise people wouldn't pay their bills at all," Wrighton said. "But we work with them in every way conceivable within the bounds of the ordinance to try to avoid shutoffs."

Wrighton noted that during the pandemic, many customers racked up large water tabs that become hard to manage. He said city staff already offers ways to help customers struggling to pay, such as setting up payment plans.

This did not placate Horn, however.

"What we are saying is 'we're going to turn off your water' at the very time period when they need it most," Horn said. "And for a city with an ample supply of water, that's wrong. We can do better."

