SHELBYVILLE – The Shelby County Board is facing increased scrutiny after a stand down order from one board member earlier this week left the fate of the county dive team in limbo.

Members of the public lashed out at the county board during a raucous five-hour-long meeting on Thursday, one day after board member Sonny Ross, R-Windsor, told the lake rescue team’s commander to “cease any and all operations until further notice.”

In an email sent to the dive team Wednesday morning ⁠— a screenshot of which was shared to the dive team’s Facebook page ⁠— Ross told Commander Austin Pritchard the dive team wasn’t covered by the county’s insurance policy as previously understood because the group was, apparently, illegally formed.

“Due to a lack of proper and legal formation, the members, it’s (sic) equipment, etc. have no insurance coverage which places the County of Shelby at an unnecessary risk of exposure,” Ross, the dive team chairman, wrote. “We will address this matter and work to solve it as quickly as possible.”

The email followed a Monday night meeting between the county board’s unofficial dive team committee and dive team members. Ross and the dive team were in disagreement over a June incident involving an Illinois State Police request to use some of the dive team’s equipment for an ongoing investigation.

Because the Shelby County Dive Team did not have a mutual aid agreement with either the state police or the county where its investigation was taking place, Pritchard requested funds in exchange for the equipment’s use. This was per the group’s standard operating procedure, Pritchard said.

Ross and other county board members thought Pritchard should have loaned the equipment anyway. In a post on her personal Facebook page, board member Martha Firnhaber, R-Shelbyville, said it was “Insanely sad that Shelby County Dive Team Commander had an opportunity to assist ISP and a grieving family and for the love of greed opted not to.”

Some dive team members on Thursday said the stand down order felt like retaliation for the ongoing tensions.

“On Monday, Mr. Ross was embarrassed. On Wednesday, the dive team was on stand down,” said Nicholas Quick, one of the dive team’s administrative commanders. “...Somebody’s going to end up getting hurt, and it's this board that's responsible for it.”

“A lot of people are mad right now because, yeah, stuff happened on Monday. And this feels a lot like retaliation,” said Summer Barrix, another dive team volunteer. “And we just need to get people together, get heads together, clear heads and go forward from it.”

Concern over the dive team dominated the public comment portion of the meeting, which lasted for over an hour-and-a-half and included arguments between elected officials and private citizens and calls for more than one board member, including Ross, to resign.

In a conversation with the Herald & Review on Friday, Ross called the comments a “crucifixion” and reduced much of the dive team’s criticisms to “hatred” and “misinformation.”

“Ninety percent of what you heard last night is a fabrication in every sense of the word,” he told a reporter.

Ross said he had no choice but to indefinitely shut down the dive team. His reasoning hinges on the status of the dive team’s founding documents, which are missing, or were destroyed, or never even existed at all, depending on which county board member one asks.

No matter the reason why, if the dive team’s founding documents are unlocatable, then the county can’t prove the group was legally formed, which makes insurance coverage void, Ross argues.

In a statement issued later on Wednesday, Ross said the founding document issue was “recently brought to (his) attention.” The dive team will cease operations until proper formation documents are created and insurance coverage is acquired, he said.

But some have questioned Ross’ ability to order the dive team to cease operations without consideration by the full board.

“Again, how does ⁠— it’s been asked already ⁠— how does Mr. Ross have the authority to tell us to stand down?” Pritchard asked Thursday night.

After being yielded time from multiple members of the public, Pritchard closed his over 10 minutes’ worth of comments with a scathing message delivered directly to Ross: “Get over it. You're not King Sonny. Nobody's going to bow down and kiss your ring. It's not gonna happen.”

Tensions over the dive team were so high one volunteer quit in front of the board.

“Sonny Ross' conduct toward Austin Pritchard, his rude and unprofessional texts and conversations is unacceptable as well,” said Mark Shanks, a public safety diver for the Shelby County Dive Team. “How can the dive team go forward knowing the head trustee has this vehement attitude towards the commander and the team that he's charged with overseeing?”

At the tail end of his comments, Shanks tendered his resignation and asked Ross to do the same.

Ross told the Herald & Review it was “disheartening” that dive team leaders called for his resignation and said all parties just need to work together.

“I’m the only one trying to fix this and recognize the need, and I’m the one catching all the flak for it,” he said.

According to some, criticism comes with the job.

“You guys work for us. And, you don't, none of you act like it,” said Shelby County resident Charlotte Watton. “A few of you do, excuse me. Not all of you. Most of you do not act like you work for this public body right here.”

The Shelby County Board will meet for a special board meeting on the future of the dive team at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, in Courtroom A of the Shelby County Courthouse.

GALLERY: Lake Shelbyville through the years