SHELBYVILLE — The stage is set for a possible 2024 Republican primary battle for Shelby County state’s attorney.

Republican Ruth Woolery, an associate attorney at Rincker Law in Shelbyville, kicked off her campaign for state’s attorney at the county courthouse on Monday. The position is currently held by Robert Hanlon, who is also a Republican.

“As state's attorney, I will represent Shelby County to the best of my ability by maintaining regular office hours and building a support staff that is ready, willing and able to timely respond to law enforcement officials, victims and defense attorneys,” Woolery said at her announcement on Monday.

“Ultimately, my goal is to bring integrity, respect, decorum and civility back to the state's attorney's office. Other than that, I have no agenda,” she continued. “I want a fair and transparent court system that I can be proud of. I want to work with local law enforcement and prosecute criminal offenders as needed. And I want to create and encourage a healthy and supportive work environment for all county employees.”

Hanlon has not yet publicly announced his 2024 campaign. If he does, the 2024 primary will also be his first time on the ballot in Shelby County. Hanlon, a McHenry County native, was appointed to his role in February of this year following the December 2022 resignation of former State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke.

Hanlon did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the Herald & Review via phone and email on Monday.

Woolery, her husband and their four children moved to Shelbyville four years ago. Woolery has practiced law privately since graduating with honors from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law in 2017.

Woolery told the Herald & Review she decided to run after becoming frustrated by recent controversies in the courthouse and county government.

“I have been practicing in Shelby County for four years now. And for the first time, I am actually kind of embarrassed at what's been going on in the courthouse,” she said. “I'll travel to other counties and they’ll talk about it, and I just felt like it was something, I just felt called to step up and really serve my community.”

Shelby County has faced a string of controversies since the start of the year.

Speaking at a Shelby County Board meeting in May, some courthouse employees complained of a “toxic” workplace environment at the courthouse and said they were afraid they may face retaliation from the county for their complaints.

More recently, Hanlon took a county board member to court over an alleged violation of the Public Officers Prohibited Activities Act, accusing her of a “felonious criminal offense.”

“There are some who complain that I took action and others who complain I did not advance the felony charge,” Hanlon previously wrote to the Herald & Review about the incident. “To those who side with either of these positions, I’m doing the difficult task of seeking a just result consistent with my obligations as a state’s attorney; and I really don’t care if my doing the right thing offends anyone.”

Hanlon was then subjected to some criticism during the public comment portion of the Aug. 10 county board meeting.

Illinois’ primary elections will be held on March 19.

A look at the 19 people charged in the Georgia indictment connected to Trump's election scheme Intro Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani John Eastman Mark Meadows Sidney Powell Jeffrey Clark Jenna Ellis David Shafer Cathy Latham Kenneth Chesebro Prosecutors have said Kenneth Chesebro, an attorney, worked with Georgia Republicans in the weeks after the November 2020 election at the direction of Trump's campaign. Chesebro worked on the coordination and execution of a plan to have 16 Georgia Republicans sign a certificate declaring falsely that Trump won and declaring themselves the state's "duly elected and qualified" electors. Ray Smith A Georgia-based lawyer, Ray Smith was involved in multiple lawsuits challenging the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. He also gathered witnesses to provide testimony before Georgia legislative subcommittee hearings held in December 2020 on alleged issues with the state's election. Robert Cheeley A Georgia lawyer, Robert Cheeley presented video clips to legislators of election workers at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta and alleged the workers were counting votes twice or sometimes three times. He spoke to the lawmakers after Giuliani. Michael Roman A former White House aide who served as the director of Trump's election day operations, Michael Roman was involved in efforts to put forth a set of fake electors after the 2020 election. Shawn Still He was one of 16 Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate falsely stating that Trump had won the state and declaring themselves the state's "duly elected and qualified" electors. Shawn Still was the finance chairman for the state GOP in 2020 and served as a Georgia delegate to the Republican National Convention that year. He was elected to the Georgia state Senate in November 2022 and represents a district in Atlanta's suburbs. Stephen Cliffgard Lee Prosecutors say Stephen Cliffgard Lee, a pastor, worked with others to try to pressure Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman and her mother after Trump and his allies falsely accused them of pulling fraudulent ballots from a suitcase during the vote count. Lee allegedly knocked on Freeman's door, frightening her and causing her to call 911 three times, prosecutors said in a court filing last year. Harrison William Prescott Floyd Also known as Willie Lewis Floyd III, he served as director of Black Voices for Trump, and is accused of recruiting Lee to arrange a meeting with Freeman and Chicago-based publicist Trevian Kutti. Trevian C. Kutti Prosecutors allege publicist Trevian C. Kutti claimed to have high level law enforcement connections. They say Freeman met with Kutti at a police precinct, where she brought Floyd into the conversation on a speakerphone. Prosecutors say Kutti presented herself as someone who could help Freeman but then pressured her to falsely confess to election fraud. Scott Graham Hall An Atlanta-area bail bondsman, Scott Graham Hall was allegedly involved in commandeering voting information that was the property of Dominion Voting Systems from Coffee County, a small south Georgia jurisdiction. Also charged in the scheme were Powell, Latham and former county elections supervisor Misty Hampton. Misty Hampton She was the elections director in Coffee County. Misty Hampton was present in the county elections office on Jan. 7, 2021, when a computer forensics team copied software and data from the county's election equipment. She also allowed two other men who had been active in efforts to question the 2020 election results to access the elections office later that month and to spend hours inside with the equipment. Donald Trump indicted for the 4th time Read the Trump indictment in Georgia <!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.