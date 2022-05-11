Just In
The informal meet-and-greet is intended to give the public an opportunity to talk with candidates on the primary ballot for Macon County and Central Illinois voters.
Early voting in the June 28 primary election kicked off in Macon County on Thursday, offering voters who have already made up their minds the opportunity to cast their ballots.
The ordinance allows vendors to set up downtown while permitting trucks and carts across the city to operate year-round with extended hours.
Shane Brandel laid out the challenges facing the department, from recruitment and retention to fighting crime that has increased in recent years, while also sharing his vision for the future.
There is currently no official name for the city-owned green space on the west side of Water Street between North and William streets in downtown Decatur.
The 10-acre automotive salvage yard, at 3696 Greenswitch Road near Illinois 48, would be used to crush unclaimed vehicles that would be sold and transported to a scrap company.
Congressional candidate Jesse Reising and advocate Amber Oberheim discussed how lawmakers can support law enforcement officers during a roundtable discussion in Decatur.
Watch now: Lt. Gov. Stratton talks state teacher shortage efforts at Eastern Illinois University visit
Lt. Gov. Stratton's visit occurred as Gov. J.B. Pritzker in Springfield signed four bills into law with the aim of addressing statewide teacher shortages
Without action, the fees would have likely increased by over 8% due to a spike in inflation.
"We want to make our justice system look much more like America, and today we took a great stride forward," said Sen. Dick Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The Decatur City Council voted Monday to limit the increase in residents' water and sewer rates for one year, effective May 1.
The Illinois Guard's new Cyber Range is designed to help train the military and state and corporate IT in the new field of cyber warfare.
The Illinois Guard's new Cyber Range is designed to help train the military and state and corporate IT in the new field of cyber warfare.
Decatur residents may get a break on their water, sewer and lake fee rates under a proposal to be considered by the city council on Monday.
Macon County electoral board held a meeting Thursday to discuss removing a candidate from the June ballot.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and fellow Democrats have pledged to push legislation to penalize Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
The parent company of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois was fined $339,000 by the Illinois Department of Insurance on Monday. Details:
The agreement moves the city one step closer to fulfilling a longstanding goal of having a full-service marina on Lake Decatur.
In honor of St. Patrick's Day, statehouse reporter Brenden Moore takes a look at the Irish influence on Illinois politics and government.
For a clinic across the state line from St. Louis, 75% of the patients from September 2021 through February were from Missouri.
Republican voters in two of Macon County’s five county board districts will have a primary, setting the stage for incumbent-heavy battles in the fall.
A union-backed bill putting primary contractors on the hook for wage theft committed by their subcontractors is facing opposition in the General Assembly from minority contractor trade groups.
Cody Moore filed his nominating petitions on Wednesday, Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner confirmed, joining Sheriff Jim Root, who filed on Monday.
SkyWest Airlines is seeking to end its commercial service at Decatur Airport, citing a pilot shortage.