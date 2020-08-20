$1.5 million awarded to Taylorville for roadwork, utilities repair

TAYLORVILLE — Taylorville is getting $1.5 million through a state grant program.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded $39.5 million in grants Wednesday for 27 capital improvement projects around the state.
The agency is hopeful the grants will boost summer employment and attract economic development in underserved communities.
The improvements are funded through a portion of the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois program that state lawmakers approved in 2019. As part of that five-year program, $4.7 billion was allocated to DCEO for projects tied to local economic development.
“There is a strong connection between infrastructure and economic development,” DCEO’s acting director Michael Negron said in an interview with Capitol News Illinois. “Infrastructure is an enabler of economic development.”
The Wednesday grants will go towards two categories of DCEO works – “public infrastructure” projects such as road improvements, public utility extensions and streetscapes; and “opportunity zone” projects that aim to boost local economic development in historically underserved communities.
Originally about $50 million was earmarked during the first year of the program for public infrastructure projects, but earlier this year the agency set aside around half of that money for what it calls “fast-track” projects, those that can get underway as soon as the funding is in place, according to Negron.
The Taylorville money is for roadwork and utilities repair.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
