 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
12 candidates file to run for 3 seats Decatur City Council seats
0 comments
top story

12 candidates file to run for 3 seats Decatur City Council seats

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A total of 12 candidates have filed to run for the three available seats on the Decatur City Council, one short of the threshold that would have required a primary election.

Jacob Jenkins, John Phillips and Marc Girdler filed their petitions Monday, the final day of the week-long filing period, said City Clerk Kim Althoff.

They join incumbents David Horn and Chuck Kuhle, and challengers Anthony S. Chapple, Aldophis Cooper, Ed Culp, Elijah England, Hardik Shah, Marty Watkins and William (Will) Wetzel.

Incumbent Pat McDaniel previously announced he was not seeking another term. The election is April 6.

 

Watch now: Illinois preps for expected initial 400,000 doses of vaccine

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mount Zion dad choked daughter, 13, for not doing homework, police say

Watch now: 68 new COVID cases brings Macon County to 6,053, officials report Monday

Althoff said Monday that a primary election to whittle the list of candidates to six would have been required if a 13th candidate had filed.

A lottery will be held on Dec. 2 to determine the ballot order for the four residents — Culp, Horn, Kuhle and Watkins — who were on hand when the doors to the clerk's office opened on the first day of filing on Nov. 16. 

The April 6 ballot also will feature candidates for school, park and community college boards, among others. The filing period for those positions isn't until December.

Look back: Photos from the 1999 holiday season in Decatur

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mattoon woman says Trump offered more support for rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News