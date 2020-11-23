12 candidates file to run for three seats on Decatur City Council

DECATUR — A total of 12 candidates have filed to run for the three available seats on the Decatur City Council, one short of the threshold that would have required a primary election.
Jacob Jenkins, John Phillips and Marc Girdler filed their petitions Monday, the final day of the week-long filing period, said City Clerk Kim Althoff.
They join incumbents David Horn and Chuck Kuhle, and challengers Anthony S. Chapple, Aldophis Cooper, Ed Culp, Elijah England, Hardik Shah, Marty Watkins and William (Will) Wetzel.
Incumbent Pat McDaniel previously announced he was not seeking another term. The election is April 6.
Althoff said Monday that a primary election to whittle the list of candidates to six would have been required if a 13th candidate had filed.
A lottery will be held on Dec. 2 to determine the ballot order for the four residents — Culp, Horn, Kuhle and Watkins — who were on hand when the doors to the clerk's office opened on the first day of filing on Nov. 16.
The April 6 ballot also will feature candidates for school, park and community college boards, among others. The filing period for those positions isn't until December.
