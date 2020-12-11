2 commissioners seats open in upcoming Decatur Park District election

DECATUR— Petitions can be filed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, for the two available seats on the Decatur Park Board of Commissioners.

The petitions will be accepted by the board secretary daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 21, at the Decatur Park Administrative Office at 620 E. Riverside Ave. The two seats, each carrying a six-year term, are currently held by Stacey Young and Bob Brilley.

The consolidation election will be held April 6. Contact Board Secretary Mandy Childress at (217) 422-911 for more information.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

