2 incumbents, one newcomer on April ballot for Decatur Park District Board of Commissioners

DECATUR — Three candidates are looking to fill two positions on the Decatur Park District Board of Commissioners.
Candidates include two incumbents, Stacey Young and Bob Brilley II, and newcomer Barbara Chapman. The election is April 6.
Young, who currently serves as the board president, has served on the park board since 2014, when she was appointed to fill a vacancy, and then elected in 2015.
Young hopes to be re-elected so she can be a part of putting ongoing projects — like bringing the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater back online, the opening of Splash Cove and administrative decisions — to a close.
Park officials are currently working to fill the position of longtime board member Jack Kenny and Executive Director Bill Clevenger, who's set to retire at the end of the year, according to Young.
"There is just a lot of work to be completed in the park district," Young said, adding that planned activities and projects had to be put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I would like to see those projects move forward for the benefit of the Decatur community and its residents."
Brilley also is looking to play a part in the fruition of park projects.
"The virus is really hurting us," Brilley said, also referencing the completion and opening of Splash Cove and re-opening of the amphitheater.
Brilley added to the list of ongoing project the extend the Stevens Creek Bike Trail project, with work already underway on a 1.5 mile extension that will eventually lead to the connectioni of Cresthaven Park to Forsyth.
Brilley, who spent around 45 years working construction and as an electrician said "that's sort of what I look at ... dotting the i's and crossing the t's" when discussing ongoing projects at bi-weekly meetings.
He's served a total of 12 years on the board of commissioners, once as board president.
"One of my proudest moments is working with the people I work with, the directors, the staff, they're fantastic," Brilley said. "It's a well-oiled machine."
Barbara Chapman worked for the park district for about 16 years, starting as an office assistance with the Decatur Indoor Sports Center, moved into a position as office manager and then stepped into the role of accounting supervisor.
"I got to see, you know, everything going on in the inside that the board doesn't necessarily see," Chapman said, referencing an experience with learning each new system upgrade and helping with the calculation and planning of budgets.
Getting elected to as a board commissioner would mean she'd get to "be able to be a voice for the employees" as someone that spent over a decade and a half walking in their shoes, Chapman said.
"A lot of times the employees just don't feel heard so I think that I'd like to just talk to them," she said. "Because they're the ones that do the programs and come up with a lot of the ideas that go on in the park district."
"I'd like to find out, you know, what works, what doesn't and try to get some of their out-of-the-box ideas, just hear them," Chapman said. "Sometimes they have ideas but aren't always heard."
