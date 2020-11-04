2020 election may change how it's done in the future, Macon County clerk says

Tanner said that the trend of early voting will likely carry on to future elections, estimating that many Macon County residents decided to vote early in the 2020 election who have otherwise always voted on Election Day, and may very well continue to do so.

"I think people like that option," he said. "It just gives them variability to come and vote when they’re not working, or not rushed, or the weather is nice, or whatever is convenient for them."

The county clerk said he's already preparing for the next municipal election and already knows a bit of what to expect, given COVID-19 restrictions will still be in place. One accommodation during early voting and Tuesday's election was providing enough space as voters waited in line allowing for social distancing of six feet.

"Luckily a lot of people did early vote so that reduced the number of people on Election Day," Tanner said. "The polling places are going to stay the same, but the turnout is obviously significantly lower in a municipal election. If we have the same number of early voters and vote-by-mail, there will be very little to vote on Election Day, if the turnout is the same."

