2020 election may change how it's done in the future, Macon County clerk says

DECATUR— Josh Tanner reflected on Tuesday, considering the circumstances that had to be worked around for the Election Day 2020.
"I thought it went pretty well, considering we had a lot of new election judges and there are always issues," Tanner said.
Tanner, the Macon County clerk, said a main issue regarded mail-in ballots, as voters had consistently been coming into the county building who had previously requested to vote by mail.
"They were either required to, if they received it, surrender the ballot at the polling place, or they would have to vote provisionally," he said. "And a lot of voters didn’t bring their ballots with them to surrender."
The 2020 election saw more of this problem because voting by mail and early voting in general was much higher than previous election years. The 49,354 Macon County residents who voted in Tuesday's election were among 72,049 who were registered to vote, according to the results.
These figures showed that 21,400 of the election's voters, 43.4% of the total, cast votes on Tuesday; 17,575 cast early votes, 35.6%; and 10,379 votes by mail, 21%. On Wednesday, 1,687 outstanding mail-in ballots were still anticipated to arrive in Macon County, Tanner said.
Election Day was the final day mail-in ballots could be postmarked and November 17 is the last day they can be received, he said.
Tanner said that the trend of early voting will likely carry on to future elections, estimating that many Macon County residents decided to vote early in the 2020 election who have otherwise always voted on Election Day, and may very well continue to do so.
"I think people like that option," he said. "It just gives them variability to come and vote when they’re not working, or not rushed, or the weather is nice, or whatever is convenient for them."
The county clerk said he's already preparing for the next municipal election and already knows a bit of what to expect, given COVID-19 restrictions will still be in place. One accommodation during early voting and Tuesday's election was providing enough space as voters waited in line allowing for social distancing of six feet.
"Luckily a lot of people did early vote so that reduced the number of people on Election Day," Tanner said. "The polling places are going to stay the same, but the turnout is obviously significantly lower in a municipal election. If we have the same number of early voters and vote-by-mail, there will be very little to vote on Election Day, if the turnout is the same."
