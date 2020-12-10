26 contested ballots at issue in '18 Macon County sheriff race; outcome still uncertain

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fogarty said election law dating back a century is clear that non-initialed ballots are out unless they are mail-in or absentee ballots. He told Benjamin that when all the legitimate votes are tallied, the court will see that Root should be declared the sheriff.

“...We hope and humbly request that the evidence is going to show that Mr. Root is the winner of the election and that the official result be set aside by you and that you declare Mr. Root the winner of this race for sheriff in 2018,” Fogarty added.

Sherer counter argued that the judge will in fact see the precise opposite is true and a fair interpretation of the results will show the 2018 outcome was right the first time, but now with a bigger margin for Sheriff Brown.

Sherer said initial claims of election fraud Root had raised in his first legal filings over the election have proved unfounded and the vote battle comes down to determining what votes are allowed in and whom they were cast for. He said Illinois election law hasn’t kept up with the times and hadn’t allowed for early voting, where voters came in person to vote ahead of election day when election judges weren’t around to initial the ballots.