26 contested ballots at issue in '18 Macon County sheriff race; outcome still uncertain

DECATUR — The question of who was elected Macon County sheriff two years ago is boiling down to a court battle over just 26 contested ballots.
A judge’s decision on whether certain votes should be counted at all, and just who others were cast for, will decide whether incumbent Democrat Tony Brown gets to keep the top job or whether he must relinquish it to his Republican challenger and fellow officer, Lt. Jim Root.
Lawyers for both sides told a judge Thursday they had largely sorted their way through almost 1,400 contested ballots left over from the 2018 race for sheriff.
The hard core of 26 ballots is what remained after negotiations and are being argued before Champaign County Circuit Court Judge Anna. M. Benjamin.
The judge was brought in from outside Macon County to ensure impartiality and is hearing the case in a borrowed courtroom on the top floor of the Macon County courthouse. Arguments were expected to go on most of the day on Thursday with a second day — Dec. 18 — set aside to conclude the case before the judge makes her final ruling.
How we got here: Brown had been declared the winner of the 2018 Macon County Sheriff’s race by just one vote, 19,655 to Root’s tally of 19,654. Root took legal action to contest the result and a hand recount was completed in July. Brown still came out on top and increased his victory margin to 18 votes with a total of 18,982 compared to the 18,964 ballots clearly cast for Root.
But both sides in the recount agreed to set aside 1,394 contested ballots, which they have been negotiating over in the run-up to Thursday’s court hearing. Root’s lawyer John Fogarty and Brown’s lawyer, Chris Sherer, sought to figure out which votes might be decided for each candidate and which had to be rejected and which ones remain for augment and the judge's decision.
In his opening statement, Fogarty said the vote tally adding and deleting votes both sides had tentatively agreed to accept and reject among those 1,394 ballots gave, by his calculations, a new vote total for Root of 19,571 and a new total for Brown of 19,554.
That leaves the disputed tally of 26 votes still able to swing the race either way. There are various issues the lawyers will be fighting over as regards whether each particular vote should count, but one central theme that emerged Thursday was whether ballots not initialed by precinct election judges should be seen as legitimate or not.
Fogarty said election law dating back a century is clear that non-initialed ballots are out unless they are mail-in or absentee ballots. He told Benjamin that when all the legitimate votes are tallied, the court will see that Root should be declared the sheriff.
“...We hope and humbly request that the evidence is going to show that Mr. Root is the winner of the election and that the official result be set aside by you and that you declare Mr. Root the winner of this race for sheriff in 2018,” Fogarty added.
Sherer counter argued that the judge will in fact see the precise opposite is true and a fair interpretation of the results will show the 2018 outcome was right the first time, but now with a bigger margin for Sheriff Brown.
Tony Brown, who was declared the winner by one vote in 2018, has been serving as sheriff since then. Lt. Jim Root, the challenger, has contested the results over the last two years.
Sherer said initial claims of election fraud Root had raised in his first legal filings over the election have proved unfounded and the vote battle comes down to determining what votes are allowed in and whom they were cast for. He said Illinois election law hasn’t kept up with the times and hadn’t allowed for early voting, where voters came in person to vote ahead of election day when election judges weren’t around to initial the ballots.
“So it’s our position that the principal of mail in ballots or absentee ballots without initials being counted should be extended to early votes cast in the county clerk’s office under the supervision of county employees,” Sherer explained to the judge.
“That is really the biggest issue for us and that is one that we’re going to be focusing more on; counting all the votes that reasonably should be counted. It’s our position that every vote should count and, as the court counted every vote, then Sheriff Brown’s lead would increase to more than the one that was proclaimed after the election.”
If Brown, who has already been in the top job two years, is ultimately judged to be the rightful winner, nothing will change. But there is not much legal precedent and no easy answers if the judge rules the votes came out in Root’s favor and swung the result of the election this late in the day.
And whatever Benjamin’s ruling, there is a good chance it won't be the end of the 2018 sheriff’s race as the losing side could seek an appeal.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977.
