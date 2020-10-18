 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$4.9 million multi-unit housing project seeks Decatur council approval
0 comments
top story

$4.9 million multi-unit housing project seeks Decatur council approval

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council on Monday is expected to vote on rezoning a parcel at Carrie Lane and North Charles Street to allow the construction of multiple-dwelling building.

The Macon County Mental Health Board and Woodford Homes are planning the build a one-story building with 20 one-bedroom units and areas for group activities. It will replace two older structures in Decatur, according to plans submitted to the city. 

Watch now: How has COVID changed Halloween? These Decatur-area families have adjusted

The property will be used by people with mental health or developmental disabilities. The parcel is currently zoned light industrial and the approval will rezone the land for the residential project. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Construction is budgeted at $4.9 million. 

The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. in the Civic Center Theater, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. 

Also on the agenda is the approval of an ordinance to allow alcohol consumption on the 100 block of East Prairie Street and Merchant Street as part of the Downtown Decatur Christmas Walk on Dec. 2.

Download PDF Agenda

LOOK BACK: 10 photos of Decatur's retail past

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News