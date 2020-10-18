$4.9 million multi-unit housing project seeks Decatur council approval

DECATUR —
The Decatur City Council on Monday is expected to vote on rezoning a parcel at Carrie Lane and North Charles Street to allow the construction of multiple-dwelling building.
The Macon County Mental Health Board and Woodford Homes are planning the build a one-story building with 20 one-bedroom units and areas for group activities. It will replace two older structures in Decatur, according to plans submitted to the city.
The property will be used by people with mental health or developmental disabilities. The parcel is currently zoned light industrial and the approval will rezone the land for the residential project.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Construction is budgeted at $4.9 million.
The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. in the Civic Center Theater, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.
Also on the agenda is the approval of an ordinance to allow alcohol consumption on the 100 block of East Prairie Street and Merchant Street as part of the Downtown Decatur Christmas Walk on Dec. 2.
LOOK BACK: 10 photos of Decatur's retail past
History Corner: A Look Back
1954: The Gebhart Auto Supply store at 612 E. Eldorado St.
H & R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1985: Bud Quintenz, right, is the owner of My Old Tackle Box. His son, Doug, left, and Dave Randolph help him run the store.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1931: Maienthal Brothers Clothing Store at East Prairie Avenue and North Main Street.
H&R FILE PHOTO
History Corner: A Look Back
1988: O.D. Friend and wife, Margaret, tend to landscaping downtown Decatur Sears store.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1982: Manager Pat McLennen and employee Mary Oyler of Huck's Convenience Food Store on Oakland Ave.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1965: Wanda Burstein, right, displays a sweater for a customer at the recently opened Burstein's Women's Apparel branch store in Brettwood Village.
H&R FILE PHOTO
History Corner: A Look Back
1992: Everything old is new again at the Play It Again Sports Store. The management team includes Larry and Sylvia Baker and son Brian.
H&R file photo
History Corner: A Look Back
1952: Arial view of S. 16th St. at E. Cantrell St., proposed site of the Eisner grocery store.
Julie Van Dielen
History Corner: A Look Back
1947: All the buildings in the Franklin St., E. Main, N. Jackson and E. Prairie block have been torn down and the new Sears Store covers the complete area. The buildings behind the Post Office were torn down and municipal parking garage was built in 1957.
H&R file photo
HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK
1950: This two-story building at 160 E. Packard St., owned by heirs of Jesse O. Gebhart, is being torn down by contractor Harry Camp to make way for a one-story building. The building, more than 40 years old, has been used as a feed store, tire shop and garage.
H&R file photo
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.