$4.9 million multi-unit housing project seeks Decatur council approval

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council on Monday is expected to vote on rezoning a parcel at Carrie Lane and North Charles Street to allow the construction of multiple-dwelling building.

The Macon County Mental Health Board and Woodford Homes are planning the build a one-story building with 20 one-bedroom units and areas for group activities. It will replace two older structures in Decatur, according to plans submitted to the city.

The property will be used by people with mental health or developmental disabilities. The parcel is currently zoned light industrial and the approval will rezone the land for the residential project.

Construction is budgeted at $4.9 million.

The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. in the Civic Center Theater, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.

Also on the agenda is the approval of an ordinance to allow alcohol consumption on the 100 block of East Prairie Street and Merchant Street as part of the Downtown Decatur Christmas Walk on Dec. 2.

