4 incumbent Illinois House members defeat challengers

Four area incumbent lawmakers faced challenges this year. But all were able to fend off their opponents.

Here's the rundown.

96th House

Incumbent Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, fended off challengers from the left and right to win another term Tuesday.

With 100% of the precincts reporting, Scherer was drawing nearly 52% of the vote to 44% for Republican Charlie McGorray. Green Party candidate John Keating had 4%.

Scherer said she appreciated voters who stood in long lines during a pandemic to vote in the election.

"They didn't let that keep them home," she said. "They saw how very important that was."

Scherer said that in her new term she wants to work on education issues, particularly those arising from students being forced to take classes remotely because of the pandemic. She said there will be "really tough choices to make on funding things" with the graduated tax amendment apparently going down to defeat. She also said she wants to continue working to make the Department of Children and Family Services more accountable.

McGorray said he felt he ran a good campaign.