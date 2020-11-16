 Skip to main content
7 Watkins, Culp, Horn and Kuhle line up to be on ballot for Decatur City Council
7 Watkins, Culp, Horn and Kuhle line up to be on ballot for Decatur City Council

Lining up to run

Marty Watkins, left, Ed Culp, Chuck Kuhle and David Horn wait Monday morning for the Decatur city clerk's office to open so they can file their petitions to be on the ballot for the Decatur City Council.

 SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — There will be a race for Decatur City Council.

Four individuals were on hand at 8 a.m. Monday morning when the Decatur city clerk's office opened and began accepting candidate petitions to be on the April 6 ballot. There are three available seats.

"You know what they say. Third time's a charm," said Marty Watkins, who is making his third run for council.

Also filing Monday morning were Ed Culp and incumbents David Horn and Chuck Kuhle. A lottery will be held to decide the order of appearance on the ballot.

Filing later in the day were Aldophis Cooper, Elijah England and William (Will) Wetzel.

The seat currently held by Pat McDaniel also is up for grabs. McDaniel has announced he will not seek another term.

Petitions are being accepted through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, in the office of the city clerk on the third floor of the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.

The April 6 ballot also will feature candidates for school, park and community college boards, among others. The filing period for those positions isn't until December.

