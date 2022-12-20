8 candidates in running for Decatur school board

DECATUR — Voters will have plenty of choices when it comes to who will represent them on the Decatur school board next year.

Even with two current members, Andrew Taylor and Regan Lewis, not seeking reelection, there will be eight candidates for three seats on the April 4 ballot.

Bill Clevenger, who was appointed to the board in September following the resignation of Dan Oakes, is seeking one of the four-year terms. He will be joined on the ballot by Mark Reynolds, Jacob Jenkins, Will Wetzel, Misty Fronk, Hannah Wolfe, Jalynn Walker and Datrice Weathers. Wolfe is the daughter of Julie Moore Wolfe, the mayor of Decatur.

This is the second time in as many elections that the board members elected to the seat four years ago are not seeking reelection to the Decatur school board. In 2020, all four incumbents also declined to run and none of the four members elected that year — Alana Banks, Jason Dion, Kevin Collins-Brown and Al Scheider — had ever served on a school board.

Elsewhere in Macon County, voters in the Maroa-Forsyth and Mount Zion school districts will have contested races, while the exact number of needed candidates filed in the Argenta-Oreana, Sangamon Valley and Warrensburg-Latham districts.

The Meridian School District and Richland Community College weren’t as fortunate, with each coming up a candidate short of having a full slate.

The Macon County Clerk's Office reported the following school board filings.

With four open seats on the Argenta-Oreana school board, the candidates are incumbents Susan Daley, Todd Armstrong, Jeffrey Schroetlin, and newcomer Christine Sample.

With four open seats on the Maroa-Forsyth school board, the candidates are incumbents Susan Conway, Lindsey Wise, Paul Lidy, and newcomers Jonathan Michael Wintermeyer, Gina Taylor and William Parker.

With four open seats on the Meridian school board, the candidates are Amanda D. Manon, Robert Flack and Bradley Hunt.

With four open seats on the Mount Zion school board, the candidates are incumbents Kent Newton, Kristi Niles, Jeffrey Sams and Matthew Beavers, with newcomers Regan Deering and Wayne Tanner.

With three open seats on the Sangamon Valley school board, the candidates are incumbents Stephanie Guererro, Jeff Stahl and Martha Leeper.

With five open seats for the Warrensburg-Latham school board, the candidates are incumbents Nathan Wentworth, Roger McKenzie Jr., Clay Sellmeyer and David Munson. They are joined by newcomer Gregory Hale Jr.

Richland Community College

There are three available seats on the Richland Community College board. Those seats are currently held Wayne Dunning, Bruce Campbell and Ben Andreas. Wayne Dunning, currently board chairman, and Ben Andreas both filed on Monday. Bruce Campbell has decided against running for reelection. No third candidate filed, which means the board will have to appoint someone to fill that seat after the election.

Decatur park board

Shelith Hansbro has filed to continue her service on the Decatur park board. Hansbro was appointed to the seat to replace Matt Whitehead, who resigned in June. The seat carries with it a six-year term.

